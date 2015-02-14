Preview: VCU at George Washington

When No. 22 VCU and George Washington met late last month, both squads were among the hottest teams in the Atlantic 10. Much has changed in the 2½ weeks since for each team, making the Rams’ visit to the nation’s capital Saturday a critical one as they try to remain atop the conference. VCU routed the Colonials 72-48 on Jan. 27 en route to its 12th consecutive victory, but have dropped three of four as Briante Weber (knee) and Treveon Graham (ankle) have succumbed to injury.

JeQuan Lewis has filled in nicely in three starts for Weber, who is out for the season, but the Rams fell to 0-2 without Graham after losing at home in double overtime to La Salle on Wednesday. George Washington also has dropped three of its last four after winning 10 of its previous 11, although three of its last four contests have come against teams sitting in a four-way tie for first in the Atlantic 10. The Colonials failed to take advantage of their opportunity to join Dayton, VCU, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in first place Wednesday, hitting only two of their first 20 shots in a 78-62 loss at Duquesne.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VCU (18-6, 8-3 Atlantic 10): Lewis (7.5 points) tallied 14 of his career-high 26 points after regulation Wednesday and is averaging 17.7 points since his promotion, easily outproducing Weber (8.1 points) while nearly tripling his scoring average over the Rams’ first 21 games. Jordan Burgess (six points, 4.5 boards), another sophomore, set his career high in rebounds for the second straight contest, collecting 12 against the Explorers after pulling down 11 versus St. Bonaventure. Coach Shaka Smart alerted the media Wednesday that Graham’s status for the remainder of the season will be taken on a game-to-game as the team’s leading scorer recovers from a high left ankle sprain.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON (17-7, 7-4): The Colonials committed six turnovers and collected a season-high 25 offensive rebounds Wednesday – their highest total since 2010 – but gave themselves no shot thanks to 31.9 percent shooting. Four players average at least 9.9 points and five rebounds for George Washington, although only Kethan Savage (18 points, six boards) and Joe McDonald (11 points, four rebounds) came close to hitting those marks in the Jan. 27 loss to VCU. The Colonials, who were one of 11 Division I teams not to allow more than 75 points in a game prior to Wednesday, rank third in the conference in scoring defense and first in rebounding margin.

TIP-INS

1. VCU has not dropped three straight games in six seasons under Smart and lost four of five only once in his tenure.

2. George Washington has won 12 in a row at home, with its last loss at the Charles E. Smith Center coming against UMass on Feb. 15, 2014.

3. Wednesday marked the first time in 12 outings this season the Rams lost a game in which they forced at least 17 turnovers.

PREDICTION: George Washington 66, VCU 62