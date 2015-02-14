VCU guards step up to beat George Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- It has been two weeks since senior point guard Briante Weber was lost for the season with a knee injury for No. 20 Virginia Commonwealth against rival Richmond.

And while the Rams had lost three of their previous four games, including that game against the Spiders, other guards are starting to step up for head coach Shaka Smart.

Sophomore guard Doug Brooks came off the bench to score a career-high 14 points and starting guard Melvin Johnson scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half as VCU had five players in double figures to beat George Washington 79-66 on Saturday in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

“He is definitely getting closer. He has made major strides since he got to VCU,” Smart said of Brooks. “The biggest thing he has bought into the process. He is a great shot maker.”

Brooks seems to getting more comfortable with each game.

“It was kind of tough for me going from high school to college,” said Brooks, who is from Lake Wales, Fla.

VCU swingman Treveon Graham, forward Mo Alie-Cox and point guard JeQuan Lewis (four assists) each had 10 points and freshman Jonathan Williams, another reserve guard, had nine points and two assists. Alie-Cox also added eight rebounds as the Rams made just nine turnovers and outscored the opposing bench 25-10.

“This was the best game by far that he has played,” Smart said of Williams, who entered the game averaging 1.3 points per contest. “I told him after the game to put this game in your back pocket. You can use it down the road. He was terrific.”

VCU, which made seven 3-pointers in the first half and 12 overall, was picked as the unanimous preseason favorite in the conference and George Washington was pegged for second in a vote of coaches and media personnel.

With the win, first-place VCU (19-6, 9-3 A 10) won for just the second time in five games. The Rams have won eight of their past road conference games.

George Washington (17-8, 7-5) lost for the first time this season at home and saw its 12-game home winning streak come to an end.

“We missed open shots and they made open shots,” said George Washington coach Mike Lonergan. “I give them credit. They are very good defensively. We had some unnecessary turnovers. It is disappointing. There point guards were killing us.”

Guard-forward Patricio Garino had 22 points to pace George Washington, which had nine turnovers in the first half and 16 overall.

The Colonials, whose NCAA hopes took a big hit, have dropped four of its last five overall despite shooting 59 percent from the field in the first half before a crowd that included several loud VCU fans. Guard Joe McDonald had 12 points and eight rebounds and guard Kethan Savage had 11 points but made four turnovers.

“I think we were pretty confident before the game. The outcome is not what we wanted,” Garino said. “We are not going to let anything get us down. We are doing the best to overcome this situation. We need to get back to basics and realize that defense is the key.”

Johnson hit a 3-pointer to make it 61-53 with 7:02 left. Alie-Cox of nearby Alexandria, Va., had a basket and free throw with 6:35 left to give the Rams a 64-55 lead. Brooks made a 3-pointer with 6:15 left to extend the margin to 67-56.

Lewis, the new starting point guard for VCU, made it 69-56 on a basket with 5:42 to play.

George Washington trimmed the lead to 70-61, but Graham, who missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give VCU a 73-61 lead with 4:25 left to help seal the win.

“I really thought Shaka should have rested him one more game,” Lonergan joked of Graham. “I thought he killed us. He is a big threat.”

The Rams had taken a 53-48 lead with 10:47 left in the game on a layup by Williams. A few minutes later, Brooks hit a 3-pointer from the baseline to give VCU a 56-48 edge with 9:00 remaining.

Graham started for the Rams and his field goal off an offensive rebound gave his team its first 10-point lead of the game at 58-48 with 8:08 to go. Graham entered the game averaging a team-high 16.2 points but scored just two points in the first half on 1-of-5 shooting from the field.

“He gives us just a calming presence before he even touches the ball,” Smart said of Graham. “It makes a big difference for us. You can tell he is not 100 percent.”

NOTES: The Rams again played without senior PG Briante Weber, who tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus on Jan. 31 against Richmond and is done for the year. He is 12 steals shy of the NCAA record for a career. ... The Rams return to action Tuesday with a home game against Saint Louis. The Colonials host Davidson on Wednesday. ... VCU beat George Washington at home 72-48 on Jan. 27 and held the Colonials to 27 percent shooting from the field and GW had 16 turnovers. ... George Washington won its previous home game on Feb. 6 in overtime over Dayton on a last-second shot by G Joe McDonald.