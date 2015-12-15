Preview: VCU at Georgia Tech

VCU has been in position to earn several signature victories so far this season, but head coach Will Wade laments the missed opportunities against Power 5 conference squads. The Rams try again Tuesday when VCU plays at Georgia Tech, the Rams’ second consecutive game in Atlanta after falling to Florida State in a neutral-site contest Dec. 6.

“We haven’t necessarily learned what we need to learn from each of these games, because we’re kind of making the same mistakes,” Wade told reporters after the 76-71 loss to the Seminoles, which joined an eight-point defeat to Duke and a one-point loss to Wisconsin as near-misses. Guard Melvin Johnson scored 23 of his career-high 36 points in the second half for the Rams against FSU, the final game before breaking for final exams. The Yellow Jackets have won two in a row since falling to Villanova in the Barclays Center Classic, beating Tulane 76-68 on Dec. 5 in their final game before exams. Forward Charles Mitchell has recorded a double-double in all eight games so far, going for 14 points and 14 rebounds against the Green Wave.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN3

ABOUT VCU (5-3): Johnson hit 14-of-24 shots from the field – making eight 3-pointers – after going just 13-of-41 in his previous three games, but the Rams trailed by 14 points in the first half and committed 16 turnovers before halftime. VCU ranks fifth nationally in steals per game (11.1) and is in the top 10 in forced turnovers per game (17.5). Guard Korey Billbury has reached double figures in four of his past five games for the Rams, who led in the second half in each of their three losses.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (6-2): Sparked by Mitchell’s 13 rebounds per game, the Yellow Jackets rank 10th nationally in rebounding differential at 12.6 per contest. The Yellow Jackets have displayed a balanced offense led by Marcus Georges-Hunt (14.6 points), Mitchell (14.5), Adam Smith (12.1) and Nick Jacobs (10.8); Georgia Tech has not finished a season with four players averaging double figures in scoring since 2008-09. Smith, a transfer from Virginia Tech, is fourth in the ACC in made 3-pointers per game (2.88).

TIP-INS

1. Mitchell leads the ACC and ranks second nationally to Weber State’s Joe Bolomboy (nine) in double-doubles, and is first in the conference in field-goal percentage (61.3 percent).

2. Johnson’s outburst against the Seminoles, the highest-scoring game by a VCU player since 2005, raised his scoring average to 19.9 per game.

3. The Yellow Jackets play four of their final five non-conference games at home, the only road contest a Saturday trip to in-state rival Georgia.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 73, VCU 65