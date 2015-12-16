FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia Tech 77, VCU 64
December 16, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Georgia Tech 77, VCU 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read



Senior guard Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 20 points and was 11 for 12 from the free throw line to lead Georgia Tech to a 77-64 victory over VCU on Tuesday in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets (7-2) also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from forward Charles Mitchell, who has recorded a double-double in every game. Point guard Josh Heath added 12 points. Georgia Tech shot 53.6 percent from the field in the second half.

The Rams (5-4) were led by forward Justin Tillman with 18 points and guard Melvin Johnson, who scored 17 points but shot 3 for 10 on 3-pointers.

The teams played to a 27-27 tie at halftime. Neither team shot it well as the Yellow Jackets shot 32.1 percent and VCU 36.4 from the field, although Johnson had 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting. The biggest lead for either team was four points.

Georgia Tech used a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 45-36 lead with 13:05 remaining. The Rams cut the deficit to one point, only to have the Yellow Jackets respond with an 8-0 spurt that restored the nine-point lead.

