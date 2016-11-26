FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Lewis helps VCU defeat LSU
November 26, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 9 months ago

Lewis helps VCU defeat LSU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lewis helps VCU defeat LSU

Virginia Commonwealth used a scoring blitz early in the second half to take control and defeat LSU 85-74 and claim fifth place in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament Friday night at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The Rams (5-1) finished 2-1 in the tournament after losing to No. 20 Baylor 71-63 in the first round and defeating St. John's 75-69 Thursday.

The Tigers (4-2) finished 1-2 in the tournament, losing to Wichita State 82-47 in the first round before beating Old Dominion 66-60.

JeQuan Lewis led VCU with 19 points as he reached 1,000 for his career. Justin Tillman scored 17 and Samir Doughty had 12.

Antonio Blakeney and Skylar Mays led LSU with 14 points each, and Duop Reath scored 13, his sixth consecutive double-figure scoring game to start his Tigers career.

The Rams had a seven-point halftime lead and quickly expanded it to start the second half. Doughty made a jumper 40 seconds into the half to get the offense going.

Lewis scored seven points and Doughty and Tillman scored six each as VCU gradually expanded the lead.

Doughty's layup pushed the margin to double figures at 53-43 and Lewis' jumper put VCU comfortably ahead at 72-53.

The Tigers chipped away but could never get closer than the final margin.

VCU got balanced scoring from the outset, taking a 20-12 lead as seven different Rams scored.

Mays scored nine straight Tigers points as they pulled within 25-23.

Brooks and Tillman each made a 3-pointer as the Rams finished on a 15-10 run to take a 40-33 halftime lead.

