Preview: VCU vs. Oklahoma

Buddy Hield will try to lead Oklahoma back to the Sweet Sixteen and prove he’s the best player still in the tournament when the second-seeded Sooners meet No. 10 seed VCU in a West Region game Sunday in Oklahoma City. Hield, who came into the tournament second in the nation in scoring at 25 points a game, scored 27 in an 82-68 victory Friday against CSU Bakersfield, including 16 in the second half to keep the Sooners from joining Michigan State as the second No. 2 seed to lose Friday.

The Rams posted a nice win against No. 7 seed Oregon State in Friday’s first round, getting 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds from JeQuan Lewis as well as 20 points and eight rebounds from Mo Alie-Cox in the 75-67 victory. An extra day of rest should be beneficial for VCU leading scorer Melvin Johnson (17.2 points), who tweaked his ankle on March 11 and was held to single digits in back-to-back games before scoring 12 against Oregon State on 5-for-15 from the field. The Rams started four guards against the Beavers, so it should be interesting how long Oklahoma goes with 6-9 starting forward Khadeem Lattin. In such a scenario, 6-7 freshman Dante Buford (nine points in 18 minutes Friday) to make an early substitution if Lattin struggles to keep up with VCU’s small lineup.

TV: 5:15 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT VCU (25-10): Korey Billbury (11.4 points) is another Ram who’s better than what he showed against Oregon State, when he was held to six points in 30 minutes while shooting 2-for-6 from the floor. Billbury, a 6-4 senior guard who came into the tournament second on the team in scoring, produced his season high of 22 points against then-No. 22 Cincinnati on Dec. 19 and put up 19 in the Atlantic-10 Tournament title game last week against St. Joseph‘s. Billbury could inherit the task of guarding Hield, however, and that could take some of the punch out of his offensive game.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (26-7): This matchup could quickly evolve into a long-range shooting contest and the Sooners should be well prepared for that scenario, as Hield, Isaiah Cousins and Jordan Woodard are each shooting over 42 percent from 3-point distance this season. Cousins and Woodard are both 6-for-8 from long distance over the last two games, and could make VCU pay if it forces Hield to give up the ball to his backcourt mates like West Virginia did in its Big 12 Tournament semifinal win against the Sooners last week. Ryan Spangler (10.8 points, 9.3 rebounds) is the other Oklahoma player - besides the aforementioned three - averaging double figures in scoring, but no other Sooner after that scores more than Lattin’s 5.5.

TIP-INS

1. Cousins, Hield, Spangler and Woodard have started the last 101 games together.

2. Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel III left VCU to coach at Oklahoma in 2006, and his ranked Sooners were later upset by the Rams in November 2009 - the last time these teams met.

3. Rams coach Will Wade (33) is the youngest head coach in the NCAA Tournament this year.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 79, VCU 71