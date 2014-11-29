Preview: VCU at Old Dominion

VCU bounced back from its first loss by knocking off Oregon and will try to prepare for another ranked opponent by opening a two-game road trip at Old Dominion on Saturday. The 14th-ranked Rams could not get their full-court pressure defense to rattle Villanova at the Legends Classic on Monday but turned it up in a 77-63 win over the Ducks the following night. VCU will travel to Illinois State on Tuesday before ramping things back up against Virginia.

The Rams forced 20 turnovers against Oregon and held the Ducks to 37.5 percent from the field – much more in line with the 3-0 start to the season. “I‘m sort of glad we got slapped in the mouth (by Villanova), because you could feel the tension in the locker room,” junior guard Melvin Johnson told reporters. “Everyone was humbled by it.” The Monarchs are coming off a 2-1 trip to the Paradise Jam that included wins over LSU and Gardner-Webb.

ABOUT VCU (4-1): The Rams averaged 92.7 points in their first three games but slipped to 65 in their Legends Classic games against Villanova and Oregon. Johnson seemed to be immune to the offensive slowdown plaguing his teammates and went 12-of-23 in the two games to extend his streak of scoring in double figures to five straight games beginning the campaign. ”Honestly I think we’ve been playing really well, especially on offense,” Johnson told reporters. “But we can definitely get better on defense.”

ABOUT OLD DOMINION (4-1): VCU could have a tough time getting back to its 90-plus scoring against the Monarchs, who are limiting opponents to an average of 56.8 points and are coming off a 58-46 win over Gardner-Webb. Trey Freeman made the all-tournament team at the Paradise Jam after averaging 21 points in the three games. The junior guard in playing his first season for Old Dominion after transferring from Campbell and is leading the team in scoring while averaging 19.8 points.

TIP-INS

1. VCU has taken four straight from its former Colonial Athletic Association rival.

2. Johnson is 9-of-10 from the free-throw line but the rest of the Rams are shooting 61.2 percent.

3. The Monarchs are looking for their first win over a top 20 opponent since knocking off Georgetown in 2010.

PREDICTION: VCU 79, Old Dominion 65