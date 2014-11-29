FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Old Dominion 73, VCU 67
November 29, 2014 / 9:44 PM / 3 years ago

Old Dominion 73, VCU 67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS “shooting” after Johnson shooting numbers, first sentence, third graph.)

Old Dominion 73, No. 14 VCU 67: Aaron Bacote went 8-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range, en route to a career-high 31 points as the Monarchs upset the visiting Rams.

Trey Freeman added 15 points for Old Dominion (5-1), which went 9-of-17 from beyond the arc. Ambrose Mosley buried three 3-pointers and scored nine points off the bench while Richard Ross grabbed six rebounds for the Monarchs.

Treveon Graham scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half and Melvin Johnson scored 14 on 4-of-14 shooting from the floor for VCU (4-2), which has lost two of three. Mo Alie-Cox had 13 rebounds for the Rams, who scored more in the final three minutes (19) than in the entire first half (18) in a futile effort to overcome a big deficit.

Moseye hit three 3-pointers and Bacote connected for two during a 17-2 burst that gave Old Dominion a 23-8 lead 11 minutes into the game. Keenan Palmore’s steal and layup sent the Monarchs into the break with a 32-18 cushion.

Bacote’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 18 points less than three minutes into the second half and it was a 17-point gap with 4 1/2 to play before Graham scored eight straight points to cut it to single digits. Bacote stopped the bleeding with a layup and helped seal it with seven free throws in the final 19 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bacote, who averaged 15.5 points as a sophomore last season, entered the game averaging four points on 23.1 percent shooting on the season. … The Rams shot 39 percent from the field and went 13-of-22 from the free-throw line. … The Monarchs snapped a four-game losing streak to their former Colonial Athletic Association rivals.

