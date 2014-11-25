Preview: VCU vs. Oregon

VCU coach Shaka Smart hopes that his team learns from Monday’s loss to Villanova — and quickly. One night after they were dismantled by the Wildcats, the 14th-ranked Rams hope to bounce back Tuesday against Oregon in the consolation game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. “I think we have the team certainly to be competitive in these types of games, but we’re not where we need to be yet,” Smart said after Monday’s 77-53 defeat. “If anything, this is an eye-opener to remind us of that.”

VCU shot only 37.3 percent from the field and 2-of-17 from 3-point range against Villanova and was outscored 45-23 in the second half, including a 16-0 run by the Wildcats that buried the Rams’ hopes. Meanwhile, the Ducks hung tough against Michigan in Monday’s nightcap before absorbing a 70-63 defeat. Joseph Young continued to carry Oregon offensively with 20 points — although that was a season low for the high-scoring senior guard.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VCU (3-1): Melvin Johnson is the Rams’ leading scorer at 17 points per game, but he has scored a total of 23 points in the last two games after making eight 3-pointers en route to 45 points over the first two contests. Point guard Briante Weber had two turnovers without an assist against Villanova after notching 14 assists and no turnovers in his first two games of the season. The Rams could also use more help from their bench after the reserves contributed a total of 11 points on 5-of-21 shooting against the Wildcats.

ABOUT OREGON (3-1): In addition to Young, the Ducks received double-digit scoring from Dillon Brooks (14) and Elgin Cook (13), but the team was unable to overcome 14 turnovers and 5-of-19 3-point shooting. “The guys played hard; we just didn’t play very smart,” Oregon coach Dana Altman told reporters. “That’s my fault. We didn’t run the offense the way we should have. We gave up a lot of easy baskets.” Dwayne Benjamin had eight points and 11 rebounds against Michigan but twisted his ankle late in the contest and may not be available Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Rams F Treveon Graham is hoping to bounce back after a four-point effort on 2-of-9 shooting against Villanova. He had scored at least 15 points in each of VCU’s first three games.

2. Young is 26-of-26 from the foul line this season.

3. Johnson has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in all four games for VCU.

PREDICTION: VCU 88, Oregon 70