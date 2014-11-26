No. 14 VCU 77, Oregon 63: Melvin Johnson recorded 19 points to lead five scorers in double figures as the Rams topped the Ducks in the consolation game of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn.

Briante Weber chipped in 11 points and 10 assists for VCU (4-1), which jumped out to an early lead and never trailed en route to a solid bounceback performance after Monday’s 24-point loss to Villanova. Treveon Graham scored 13 points, Jordan Burgess had 12 and Mo Alie-Cox added 10 as the Rams overcame 20 turnovers.

Oregon (3-2) placed four players in double figures, led by freshman Dillon Brooks’ career-high 15 points, 12 of which came in the first half. The Ducks also had 20 turnovers, including seven by leading scorer Joseph Young, who was limited to nine points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Graham scored 10 points and Weber had seven assists as VCU led 35-27 at halftime. The Rams scored the game’s first 12 points, including two jumpers by Graham and a pair of 3-pointers by Johnson, and later went on an 8-0 run in the waning minutes after Oregon got within 27-25.

Elgin Cook’s two free throws with 14:14 left brought the Ducks within 39-38 before the Rams rattled off six straight points, and Casey Benson’s 3-pointer later made it 48-44 before VCU scored nine of the next 11 to take control for good. Oregon got within six points a couple of times down the stretch, including at 67-61, but Alie-Cox’s layup and Weber’s jumper restored a 10-point cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson, VCU’s leading scorer on the young season, had been held to a combined 23 points in the last two games. ... Neither team received much support from its bench, as all the reserves combined for 19 points on 7-of-24 shooting. ... Benson (11 points), Cook (11) and Ahmaad Rorie (10) were the other double-digit scorers for the Ducks.