Preview: VCU at Rhode Island

With the first 150 victories in the books, coach Shaka Smart will go to work on the next 150 when No. 17 VCU hits the road to face fellow Atlantic 10 unbeaten Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Rams built a big lead and coasted to an 89-74 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday to give Smart 150 wins in his first 199 games. “ I‘m appreciative of the guys I have coached,” Smart told the media. “They’re the ones that have won the games. I’ve not scored a basket here or gotten a rebound.”

Smart was not happy with the way the Rams closed out Saint Joseph’s for their third straight conference victory and eighth straight overall. His team led by as many as 27 points before relaxing on both ends of the floor, which allowed the Hawks to shave 13 points off the deficit. “I wasn’t thrilled with that,” Smart told reporters. “It takes a mature team to play the right away regardless of what the scoreboards says. We have some maturing to do.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VCU (13-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10): The Rams ability to hit 3-pointers, which was on display Saturday as they made 12-of-23, will be tested by a Rhode Island team that has limited opponents to a conference-leading 27 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Treveon Graham, the team’s leader in scoring and rebounding, Melvin Johnson and Briante Weber all shoot it well from beyond the arc, which should test Rhode Island’s defense. “You can’t play for him (Dan Hurley) without being about toughness and the defensive end,” Smart told the media. “Their defensive numbers are really, really impressive.”

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (11-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10): The Rams come in riding a six-game winning streak - with half the wins coming in conference - including a three-point win over Fordham, which fell to VCU by 17 points. Hurley’s team is led by a pair of talented sophomores in E.C. Matthews, who is the conference’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, and Hassan Martin, who averages 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Matthews had one of his poorest games last season at VCU when he was limited to five points on 1-of-6 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. VCU converts 36.9 percent of its 3-point attempts, led by better than 45 percent shooting from Graham and Weber.

2. The Rams gained a 3-2 edge in the series with a 16-point victory last season.

3. Rhode Island leads the conference in scoring defense at 57.4 points allowed per game.

PREDICTION: VCU 63, Rhode Island 58