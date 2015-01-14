Senior Graham leads VCU past Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I.-- Treveon Graham did exactly what his team needed him to do Tuesday night.

The senior swingman scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the closing 20 minutes, and his contributions were enough to send No. 17 ranked Virginia Commonwealth to its ninth straight victory, a 65-60 win against unranked Rhode Island at a jam-packed and energetic Ryan Center.

“He did what the team needs him to do,” VCU coach Shaka Smart said. “That’s what he does.”

Graham’s second-half surge almost never happened. He went down early in the period with an ankle injury. Smart was unsure if Graham would be able to return, but he did -- in style.

“He’s got such toughness,” Smart said, “and he was just gritting his teeth and doing what the team needs him to do. We call his number a lot on offense, and you know, he gets tired and run down, but he just keeps battling -- he doesn’t complain -- and keeps attacking.”

“For me, it was just do what the team needs,” Graham said. “I was a little hurt, but I know how to play through pain. My team needed me, and whatever they told me to do when I was on the court, I did it, and it came out [that we were] the winner.”

Rhode Island (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10) suffered its first home loss of the season after eight wins in a row in friendly territory. The defeat also snapped a six-game winning streak for the host Rams.

“Obviously a little frustrated with the result, but very proud of the guys,” Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley said. “That’s a top team, obviously the class of our conference. [I] felt like we deserved a better result.”

VCU (14-3, 4-0 Atlantic 10) had only trailed for 36 seconds in its last 315 minutes of play, but it spent most of the night playing from behind on Tuesday. It faced an uphill battle heading into the second half after trailing by as many as nine points (twice) in the opening half. But the visiting Rams showed some life to start the final period.

A 12-6 run in the first 7:58 of the second brought VCU within a point 41-40 before Rhode Island created some distance, pushing its advantage back to nine at 49-40 with 9:04 left.

VCU pulled within three with 6:33 left. A straightaway 3 from Graham nearly a minute later knotted the score at 51 all.

Freshman guard Jared Terrell’s layup at 4:14 briefly put Rhode Island back in control, but Graham answered with a layup at 3:53 on the other end to make it even once more.

Rhode Island’s sophomore guard E.C. Matthews nailed a critical 3-pointer nine seconds leader to give the hosts another three-point edge, and Terrell’s dunk at 3:24 made it a five-point game.

Junior guard Melvin Johnson pulled up for a 3 at 3:13 and knocked it down to trim Rhode Island’s lead. Then another 3 from Graham at 2:30 gave VCU the lead for good.

“I thought it was a terrific [Atlantic 10] game,” Smart said. “Give Rhode Island a ton of credit, they really battled and attacked and I thought they were the aggressors for the first half, for sure. ... They were very difficult to score on with their physicality and aggressiveness on defense.”

Matthews led all Rhode Island scorers with 22 points and had seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Martin Hassan notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards and junior forward Jarelle Reischel scored 10 points off the bench. Rhode Island shot 43.4 percent on the night.

“The whole game, they speed you up,” Matthews said. “You kind of moved at a pace the whole game you’re not really used to. I guess we got a little tired at the end, but we still could have [taken] care of the ball a little bit better.”

VCU was limited to 40.7 percent shooting and had a miserable night from both the 3-point line (8-for-24) and the charity stripe (9 of 21), but it was able to overcome its shooting woes.

The vaunted VCU “havoc” defense couldn’t cool off Rhode Island in the first half, which used a 19-7 run in the span of 8:11 to pull ahead 22-14. Rhode Island extended its lead to nine twice before VCU cut the deficit to seven heading to the locker rooms.

Graham scored 10 points in the opening half to lead VCU, which was held to 35.5 percent shooting before intermission.

Rhode Island shot 43.3 percent from the floor in the first half while missing all three 3-pointers it attempted.

NOTES: VCU and Rhode Island met for the seventh time in program history. VCU leads the all-time series 5-2 and won the previous four games. ... VCU’s “havoc” defense ranked third in the country in turnovers forced (17.9 per game) and steals (11.1 per game) coming into the contest. ... VCU senior G Briante Weber entered Tuesday’s game fourth on the NCAA’s all-time steals list with 358 and had two in the game. He needs 26 more to break the record. ... Rhode Island snapped a 22-game losing streak against ranked opponents with a 66-62 overtime win against No. 21 Nebraska on Nov. 22. ... VCU travels to face Duquesne on Saturday. Rhode Island also is in action Saturday, visiting Massachusetts.