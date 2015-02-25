Preview: VCU at Richmond

Richmond takes aim at a regular-season sweep of No. 24 VCU when the two Richmond-area schools meet on the Spiders’ home floor in Atlantic 10 play. Richmond posted a 64-55 win at VCU on Jan. 31 in a victory that ranks as the highlight of an up-and-down season for the Spiders. The loss was doubly painful for the Rams, who lost star guard Briante Weber (knee) for the season in the game.

Guard Kendall Anthony was the star with 22 points – 20 in the second half – as the Spiders rallied to win the first meeting. The Rams are tied for first place in the conference with Rhode Island and have won three straight games to follow a bumpy 1-3 stretch as standout forward Treveon Graham plays through an ankle injury. Richmond has won three of four games after posting a 56-48 win over George Washington on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VCU (21-6, 11-3 Atlantic 10): Graham missed two losses with the injury, but the Rams have won three straight since his return with Saturday’s 78-72 victory over Massachusetts representing his best showing. Graham had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and moved into third place in VCU history with 1,739 career points. Guard Melvin Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and has made a team-high 64 3-point baskets.

ABOUT RICHMOND (15-12, 8-6): Anthony averages a team-best 16.3 points and seemingly never comes off the court while averaging 36 minutes per game. Forward Terry Allen has posted back-to-back double-doubles while averaging 12.4 points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds, and forward T.J. Cline had made four 3-pointers in back-to-back games while averaging 11.2 points overall. Guard ShawnDre’ Jones is 21-of-35 from the field over the past four games to raise his average to 10 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Richmond broke VCU’s four-game winning streak in the series with last month’s victory.

2. Graham also ranks sixth in school history in 3-pointers (184) and ninth in rebounding (726).

3. Six Spiders have 20 or more steals, led by Allen with 38.

PREDICTION: VCU 66, Richmond 59