Richmond earns series sweep with double-OT win over VCU

Richmond has played in the shadows of cross-town rival VCU over the past several years.

This season, however, the Spiders have gotten the best of the Rams, who have made five of the past six NCAA Tournaments.

ShawnDre Jones scored 22 points off the bench and Richmond beat No. 22 VCU 67-63 in a double-overtime thriller to sweep the season series for the first time since 2001.

Terry Allen had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Spiders (16-12, 9-6 Atlantic 10). Kendall Anthony scored 13 points and T.J. Cline added 11 for Richmond, which has won three straight.

Treveon Graham scored 25 points, including a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, for VCU (21-7, 11-4), which fell into a four-way tie with Rhode Island, Dayton and Davidson for first place in the Atlantic 10. JeQuan Lewis finished with 15 points.

That was a great game and VCU competed so well to come back and force the overtime,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “There are highs and lows of a college basketball game. The important thing is you try to be steady. I felt we did that well enough. I thought we didn’t get too high even though it was an incredible atmosphere. When we botched some things and didn’t do everything well, we didn’t get too low.”

Graham tied the game at 52 with a 3-pointer with six seconds left to force overtime. In the extra period, Jones’ sixth 3-pointer gave the Spiders the early lead. VCU responded on a layup by Graham and dunk by Mo Alie-Cox with 1:18 left.

However, Cline forced a second overtime with a layup off a pass from Jones with just two seconds remaining that tied the game at 58.

“I was kind of caught up in the craziness that was going on,” Cline said. “I kind of looked at ShawnDre and he got me refocused real quick. Then, it went into double overtime and I‘m glad we pulled it out.”

Allen and Anthony made a pair of jumpers to give Richmond a 62-59 lead with 2:40 left.

A pair of free throws by Graham pulled VCU to within 63-62 with 17 seconds left. However, Jones responded with two free throws to push the margin back to three. The Rams then managed to retake possession on a jump ball but Graham’s attempt to tie the game was blocked by Allen, who then sealed the game with free throw.

“It was tough because most of us played like 40-something minutes,” Jones said. “We just tried to keep it together and pull it through. We kept looking at each other for motivation. Coach was calling great timeouts to get us back when we got a little fatigued.”

The Spiders were looking to complete their first season sweep of the Rams for first time since 2001 after winning the first meeting 64-55 on Jan. 31.

Allen scored five points in an 8-0 run to open the second half and Richmond bolstered the margin to 40-24. VCU had some open looks at the basket but simply could not make its shots fall.

The Rams eventually began to chip away and a free throw by Lewis cut the margin to 43-34 with 10:09 left. Richmond went 4:12 without a point before Allen made a free throw.

However, Jones then hit another 3-pointer to boost the Spiders’ lead to 47-38 with just under eight minutes left. After a layup by Jarred Guest cut the lead to six, Richmond responded with a floater by Davis with one second left on the shot clock.

A 3-pointer by Melvin Johnson pulled VCU to within 52-49 with 36 seconds left. After the Spiders committed their 15th turnover, Graham missed a 3-pointer for the tie. Anthony missed a pair of free throws for Richmond, Graham tied the game.

“I saw a lot of tired guys out there and guys that were really pushing themselves on both teams,” Mooney said. “Their bench shortened up. Our bench certainly shortened up. I was just worried about our guys. I also thought everybody in the gym was tired.”

NOTES: Richmond coach Chris Mooney got his 200th Division I victory....VCU was held to almost 10 points below its season average of 73.9 points per game. ... Allen picked up his third straight double-double for Richmond. ... The Rams still lead the all-time series 45-28.