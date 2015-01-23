Preview: VCU at Saint Louis

VCU is two-thirds of the way through a three-game road trip and still has its winning streak intact at 10 games. The 16th-ranked Rams will try to make it 11 straight and sweep the trip when they visit Saint Louis on Friday. VCU trailed at the half at Rhode Island and needed a late surge to earn a 70-64 victory at Duquesne in the first two legs of the trip as leading scorer Treveon Graham battled an ankle injury.

Graham was injured in the Rhode Island game and could not shake off the pain in warmups in the next contest before sitting out for the first time this season. “One thing I know about (Graham),” Rams coach Shaka Smart told the Daily Press about his senior swingman’s availability for Friday, “if he can play, he’s going to play.” The Billikens have dropped five of their last six and are coming off a season-low scoring total in a 61-45 loss at Dayton on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VCU (15-3, 5-0 Atlantic 10): The Rams are built around a full-court press on defense and transition on offense, led by point guard Briante Weber’s conference-leading average of four steals. “(Weber’s) done a much better job of managing our team as time has gone on,” Smart told the Daily Press. “Really pleased with his growth in that area. He’s the best guy by far on the team of getting guys shots, particularly (Melvin Johnson) and (Graham), who are our two best scorers.” JeQuan Lewis stepped up with a season-high 16 points off the bench against Duquesne to help make up for Graham’s absence after totaling 12 points in the previous four games.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS (9-9, 1-4): The Billikens own the terrible combination of the lowest scoring offense (61 points) in the A-10 and the worst field-goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot 45.9 percent. Saint Louis also has a tough time on the glass, where 6-4 guard Achraf Yacoubou (5.2) leads the team in rebounding. The junior has picked up his scoring of late and is averaging 15 points in the last two games on 10-of-20 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Graham averaged 16.5 points as VCU went 1-1 against Saint Louis last season.

2. Billikens F Milik Yarbrough (team-best 10.3 points per game) had a string of six straight contests in double figures come to an end with two points Saturday.

3. Rams G Johnson is 12-of-24 from 3-point range over the last three games.

PREDICTION: VCU 76, Saint Louis 59