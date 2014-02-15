Saint Louis edges VCU

ST. LOUIS -- In one sense, it was not a typical Saint Louis performance Saturday.

It turned the ball over 17 times and missed 11 of its 27 free throws, numbers which normally lead to a loss against Virginia Commonwealth.

But at the end of the day, the Billikens did what they do best -- defend and make key plays in the endgame -- and extended their school-record winning streak.

Forward Dwayne Evans notched a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double and center Rob Loe drained a critical 3-pointer in the last minute as No. 12 Saint Louis edged the Rams 64-62 in an Atlantic 10 Conference showdown at sold-out Chaifetz Arena.

It was the 17th straight win for the Billikens (23-2, 10-0 Atlantic 10), who have not lost since a 70-65 decision to unbeaten Wichita State on Dec. 1.

“It wasn’t our best game,” Evans said. “We had too many turnovers, myself included, and had a couple of other lapses. But it was neat to win this game with this kind of energy in the building and everyone pulling for you.”

The arena-record crowd of 10,639 sweated and fretted with Saint Louis, which frittered away a 49-37 second-half lead with 10:23 left by scoring only four points in more than 8 1/2 minutes.

VCU (20-6, 8-3) ripped off nine straight points, tying the game at 53 when forward Treveon Graham converted a three-point play with 2:17 remaining.

“We had the pace right where we wanted it,” Rams guard Briante Weber said. “We were going up and down with them.”

However, the Billikens, who have survived close calls against Valparaiso, Rhode Island, Duquesne, George Mason and La Salle during their 2 1/2-month run, dug in for the game-deciding 7-0 spurt.

Guard Mike McCall, Jr. canned a runner in heavy traffic on the left wing for a 55-53 edge with 1:51 remaining. After Graham clanged a potential go-ahead 3, senior guard Jordair Jett drove the right wing unabated to the bucket for a layup and a four-point advantage with 1:25 left.

McCall, Jr. stole a pass by guard Melvin Johnson on VCU’s next possession, setting up Loe’s dagger shot. With the shot clock at three seconds, Loe took a pass from Jett and nailed a 22-footer from the right wing for the last three of his 14 points and a 60-53 lead with 36.1 seconds remaining.

“I told him in the (handshake) line, ‘That was the big one.’ Evans and Jett get most of the credit and rightfully so, but Loe’s a unique player,” Rams coach Shaka Smart said.

The 3-point line hurt VCU on the offensive end as well. It made just two of 16 from behind the arc, continuing Saint Louis’ trend of preventing opponents from hurting it on long shots. It’s allowed teams to make less than 27 percent on threes.

“They missed some open threes,” Billikens coach Jim Crews said. “We got lost sometimes on who we were guarding. If you’re not set and don’t have your knees bent, they can hurt you. They have well-devised action.”

Jett finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, while McCall, Jr. ended with 12 points. Saint Louis played all five of its starters at least 33 minutes and got just two points from its bench in 29 total minutes.

Graham scored 16 points to lead the Rams, but hit only six of 19 field goals. Forward Juvonte Reddic added 13 points and nine rebounds. Weber stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, nine boards and five assists.

But in the end, it was the Billikens celebrating another close win.

“Two good teams who really love to compete against each other,” Crews said when asked to sum up the game. “It was like a 15-rounder.”

NOTES: Saint Louis has won 20 games in three straight seasons for the first time in school history. It was 26-8 in 2011-12 and 28-7 last season. ... Fast starts have been a trademark for VCU lately. In its last seven games, it has outscored opponents by an average of 10.1 points in the first half. ... Saturday’s game matched two of Division I’s 10 best defensive teams, according to KenPom.com’s advanced metrics. The Billikens are rated third and the Rams are ninth.