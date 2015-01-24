No. 16 VCU edges Sain Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Tied with 7.3 seconds left in the game, there was no question who the Virginia Commonwealth Rams wanted to take the last shot.

“Just give number (21) the ball and get out of the way,” guard Jordan Burgess said.

Forward Treveon Graham drove the length of the court and hit a running shot in the lane with 0.9 seconds remaining Friday night as the No. 16 Rams won their 11th straight game, edging the Saint Louis Billikens 63-61 at Chaifetz Arena.

Graham, who missed VCU’s previous game at Duquesne on Saturday with an ankle injury, finished with a game-high 21 points despite missing six of his 13 free throws and seven of his nine 3-pointers. But the team’s leading scorer at 17.1 points-per-game didn’t miss the shot which mattered.

“I always like the ball in those type of situations,” Graham said. “I‘m going to make the shot or find my teammates for a shot.”

After Rams coach Shaka Smart used his last timeout, Graham worked his way down the court with little pressure, beat his defender to the lane and converted a five-footer with not a whole lot of opposition.

Saint Louis coach Jim Crews had a hunch Graham would get the last shot.

“He’s a real good player,” Crews said. “But that wasn’t real good defense to give up a layup. It was misplayed by us.”

Saint Louis couldn’t manage a shot on its last possession. The officials put 0.2 seconds back on the clock after VCU knocked a length-of-the-floor inbounds pass out of bounds, but the Billikens (9-10, 1-5) couldn’t cleanly possess the ensuing inbounding pass to attempt a tip.

The Rams (16-3, 6-0) overcame 36.7 percent field goal shooting, including 7-of-23 from the 3-point line, and a 36-29 disadvantage on the glass to sweep a three-game Atlantic 10 Conference road trip.

“I don’t think we played our best game,” Smart said, “but I think we managed to overcome a lot of the adversity you get on the road. Saint Louis was physical on defense, which you usually don’t see from such a young team, but we stepped up at the end.”

After reserve guard Austin McBroom scored the last of his 12 points on a runner in the lane with 39.8 seconds left to give the Billikens a 60-58 lead, the crowd of 9,643 unloosed a mighty roar. Security along press row in front of the student section warned reporters to leave in case fans stormed the court.

But Burgess, who had missed his previous four shots, calmly drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with 19.6 seconds left to put VCU up by a point.

McBroom missed on the other end, but guard Ash Yacoubou was fouled on the rebounding action by Burgess for a two-shot opportunity. However, Yacoubou missed the first and made the second, setting the stage for Graham.

Freshman forward Milik Yarbrough scored all 15 of his points in the second half for Saint Louis, including a tip-dunk with 4:06 left that started a 10-2 spurt which put it in line for its first win over a ranked team in nearly two years.

The teams went back-and-forth all night in a game played at distinct paces. The Rams got a quick tempo for most of the first half, leading 24-16 at the 9:21 mark after ripping off 12 straight points in 93 seconds, but the Billikens fought back with a 16-4 run and were tied 34-34 at halftime.

Saint Louis slowed tempo in the second half, turning the game into a half-court grinder and preventing VCU from using its full-court pressure as often. However, Graham’s endgame heroics allowed the Rams to expand their conference lead to a game over Dayton and George Washington.

“It’s get him the ball, get to the corners and get out of the way,” Smart said of Graham’s winning shot.

NOTES: VCU G Briante Weber needed just two steals prior to Friday night’s game to move into the top three in NCAA history, and he got exactly two steals against Saint Louis. Weber is only 20 thefts away from the all-time NCAA record. ... Saint Louis C John Manning started the day ninth in the Atlantic 10 Conference in blocked shots at 1.3 per game, and needs just six more to crack the school’s all-time top 10 list. He did not block any shots Friday. ... The Rams entered this game boasting a No. 4 RPI ranking, as well as the toughest non-conference schedule, according to the RPI.