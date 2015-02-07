St. Bonaventure beats VCU at buzzer

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. -- St. Bonaventure is starting to get the hang of this Top 25 thing.

Junior guard Marcus Posley drove to the rim to hit his second buzzer-beater of the week, and the Bonnies picked up their third straight win over a ranked team since last January, knocking off No. 18 VCU 73-71 on Saturday at Reilly Center.

St. Bonaventure (13-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10) never trailed and the game was tied just twice, the second time on a layup by VCU sophomore guard Jordan Burgess with 17 seconds left.

That gave the Bonnies more than enough time. Posley, whose coast-to-coast runner beat Davidson on Wednesday, held for the final shot and then drove past forward Mo Alie-Cox, banking home a scoop shot as the clock hit 0:00 and the Bona students stormed the court. The play was reviewed, but the basket counted and the celebration continued.

”Great game, great atmosphere,“ Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. ”I told the guys after the Davidson game, ‘I don’t know if it can get better.’ But today it got better.

“To be involved in two games like that, against two teams you’re not supposed to beat, and you pull it out at the end?” Schmidt said. “It’s what you coach for, it’s what you play for -- those types of moments.”

Junior forward Dion Wright led all scorers with 19 points for the Bonnies. Posley added 15 and center Youssou Ndoye 13. Guards Terry Larrier scored 15 and JeQuan Lewis 14 for VCU (18-5, 8-2), which lost for the first time in seven Atlantic 10 road games this season.

With freshman guard Jaylen Adams at the point, the Bonnies turned the ball over just nine times against the Rams, who had been forcing a league-best 17.3 per game.

“I thought Jaylen Adams showed really good poise in leading their team to single-digit turnovers,” VCU coach Shaka Smart said. “Not a lot of people do that against us, and it wasn’t for a lack of effort on our guys’ part. Our guys did a good job of trying to pressure him, but he showed good poise.”

Adams finished with seven assists against just two turnovers, in addition to scoring nine points.

“Going into the game, one of the main keys to winning was to keep our turnovers below 12,” Schmidt said, “and we handled it really well. With a freshman point guard having seven assists and two turnovers against that pressure says a lot about his game. Seventeen assists and nine turnovers: I’d take that against any team in the Atlantic 10.”

SBU used its size advantage to outscore VCU 40-28 in the paint. One second-half sequence featured back-to-back alley-oops from Posley to guard Denzel Gregg and Adams to Wright, giving the Bonnies a 59-50 lead with 9:30 left and forcing the Rams into a timeout with the Reilly Center rocking.

“We know that the crowd’s going to be behind us,” Posley said. “So we’ve just got to play with passion, get the building going, and they’re going to be with us throughout the whole game.”

The Rams (18-5, 8-2), though missing both starting point guard Briante Weber (knee) and leading scorer and rebounder Treveon Graham (ankle), didn’t fold. Lewis drained a 3-pointer and Larrier got a putback to get VCU back within 61-59.

“We knew coming in that without Tre and Bri our margin for error was a little bit smaller,” Smart said. “I‘m proud of the way our guys showed fight throughout the game. We just didn’t get quite enough stops to win.”

Each time the Rams crept closer, the Bonnies answered. The final four minutes were a defensive battle, with each team managing just one basket before the frantic final few seconds.

”We didn’t play perfect basketball today, but we executed when we needed to, and we played extremely hard. I‘m proud of our effort,“ Schmidt said. ”We found a way, and that’s what it takes. Every time VCU made a run, we responded.

“It was just a great win for us. To beat a nationally ranked team at home is a tribute to our guys. I‘m proud of our effort and proud of how we competed.”

NOTES: It was the first Atlantic 10 win over VCU in three tries for St. Bonaventure, which now leads the all-time series 3-2. ... Despite being outrebounded 42-39, VCU led 27-10 in second-chance points. ... The Rams’ deep bench outscored the Bonnies’ reserves 30-10. ... VCU F Treveon Graham sat out after aggravating an ankle injury in the first half Wednesday against George Mason. G JeQuan Lewis started his second straight game for PG Briante Weber, with Jarred Guest taking Graham’s place in the lineup. ... VCU returns home to face La Salle on Wednesday, while St. Bonaventure hosts Massachusetts.