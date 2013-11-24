Preview: Vermont at Duke

While Jabari Parker continues to generate the headlines, No. 6 Duke is far from a one-man team. The Blue Devils put their wide array of talent on display Sunday against visiting Vermont. The Catamounts likely will have their hands full with the Blue Devils after losing their last three games to Bryant, Providence and Wagner by a combined 51 points.

Parker, a candidate to go first overall in next April’s NBA Draft, leads the Blue Devils in scoring (22.4), rebounding (8.8), blocks (two) and steals (1.2). However, Mississippi State transfer Rodney Hood has also been superb, averaging 21.8 points and shooting 72.3 percent through Duke’s first five games, while Quinn Cook leads the ACC with seven assists per game. Three other players average between eight and 10 points for Duke, including Andre Dawkins, who is 8-of-15 from 3-point range.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VERMONT (1-4): The offense generally runs through point forward Brian Voelkel, who only averages 5.4 points but leads the team in rebounds (10.2) and assists (5.8). The Catamounts’ shooting has been a major problem thus far, as their percentages from the field (39.7), foul line (68.8) and 3-point range (25.6) leave plenty of room for improvement. Clancy Rugg leads the way for the Catamounts with 15.4 points per game, and fellow senior Sandro Carissimo chips in 10.6 points on average.

ABOUT DUKE (4-1): This game follows a four-day break for the Blue Devils, who are coming off a stretch of three games in five days, capped by Tuesday’s 83-74 win over East Carolina in which Duke only led by three with under three minutes left. “We have to rest,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said afterwards. “Our guys are dead.” Hood scored a career-high 30 points against the Pirates and Parker had 21, giving him at least 20 points in every game of his young career.

TIP-INS

1. Despite the arrival of Parker, Duke only ranks 270th nationally in rebounds per game.

2. The Blue Devils have scored at least 83 points in all five games and rank fourth in the country in field-goal percentage (56.1).

3. Regarding his team’s struggles on the boards, Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel said, “It’s something that we have not done well at all. Until we correct that, teams are going to attack us in that area.”

PREDICTION: Duke 104, Vermont 59