No. 6 Duke 91, Vermont 90: Rodney Hood made the decisive free throw with five seconds left as the Blue Devils survived a late four-point play to avoid a massive home upset at the hands of the pesky Catamounts.

Playing a team that already had lost to Bryant and Wagner this season, Duke (5-1) led 90-86 with 10.4 seconds left, when Vermont’s Candon Rusin nailed a deep 3-pointer and landed on a fallen Rasheed Sulaimon, who had lost his balance. Rusin made the free throw, but Duke pushed the ball and Hood was fouled on his drive to the hoop.

Hood missed the first before making the second, and the Catamounts (1-5) rushed up the court looking for the potential game-winner, but Rusin did not get a shot off before the buzzer. Jabari Parker led Duke with 26 points, including 19 in the second half, while Hector Harold paced Vermont with 24 points off the bench.

Vermont shot 66.7 percent from the field in the first half, including 15-of-19 on two-pointers, and entered the locker room trailing only 51-43. Parker’s dunk put Duke up 61-49 early in the second half before Vermont scored 10 straight points and ultimately caught the Blue Devils at 71-71 on Sandro Carissimo’s two free throws with 7:50 to play.

The Catamounts led by as many as three down the stretch, but the game was tied before Quinn Cook drained a 3-pointer with 1:51 left to seemingly give the Blue Devils control. However, Vermont hung tough, closing within 88-86 on Carissimo’s layup before Cook hit a pair of free throws, setting up the stunning four-point play that brought Cameron Indoor Stadium to an instant, albeit momentary, stunned silence.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clancy Rugg scored 20 points and Carissimo had 16 points and nine assists for Vermont, which shot an astonishing 64.8 percent from the field and only committed six turnovers. ... The Catamounts were 10-of-12 from the free-throw line in the first half but made just 6-of-11 after intermission. ... Hood finished with 22 points, while Andre Dawkins had 16 and Cook added 14 points and eight assists. Parker also had nine rebounds.