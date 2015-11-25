Preview: Vermont at Florida

Host Florida and Vermont come into Wednesday’s game coming off similar experiences, having suffered losses in separate brackets of the Hall of Fame Tipoff at Uncasville, Conn. The Gators lost to No. 15 Purdue 85-70 in the Naismith Bracket while the Catamounts fell to Buffalo 77-71 in the Springfield Bracket.

The Gators actually led the Boilermakers 63-60 before Purdue went on a 19-3 run to hand Florida its first loss. “They beat us in all areas,” Florida first-year coach Mike White told reporters after the game. “We weren’t real good defensively and they were really good offensively.” A positive sign for the Gators was the play of 6-11 sophomore center John Egbunu, who had his best offensive game with 19 points and seven rebounds against a Purdue frontcourt that includes two 7-footers. Vermont sophomore guard Trae Bell-Haynes earned all-tournament honors by scoring 28 points in a win over Niagara and 15 in the loss to Buffal0.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT VERMONT (2-3): Bell-Haynes, who was named the America East Conference’s player of the week for his performances against Quininipiac (21 points), Niagara and Buffalo, leads the Catamounts in scoring at 16.8 points. Redshirt freshman Ernie Duncan is off to a hot shooting start as well, averaging 13 points, including going 16-of-29 from 3-point range, and 6-9 senior forward Ethan O‘Day (12.6) is providing inside scoring punch. The Catamounts have taken 47 less shots than their foes largely because they have committed 16.8 turnovers compared to 10.6 miscues by their opponents.

ABOUT FLORIDA (3-1): Senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith had his best game of the season, producing 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the loss to the Boilermakers. Two the team’s five leading scorers are coming off the bench - sophomore forward Devin Robinson (11.3 points) and point guard Chris Chiozza (8.3). Freshman KeVaughn Allen, who starts in the backcourt with junior Kasey Hill (7.5), has been impressive though he has struggled from long distance, hitting only 3-of-15 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. The 85 points Florida allowed against Purdue was the most points the Gators have given up since a 93-75 loss at Ohio State in November 2010.

2. Like Florida, Vermont was also beaten by Purdue, falling 107-79 at the Boilermakers.

3. If you exclude O‘Day (11-of-19), the other four Vermont starters are shooting 88.3 percent (68-of-77) from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Florida 78, Vermont 65