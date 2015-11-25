Florida 86, Vermont 62

Senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith led all scorers with 20 points, lifting Florida to an 86-62 victory over Vermont on Wednesday in a Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament game in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators are off to a 4-1 start under first-year coach Mike White, who succeeded longtime Gators coach Billy Donovan, now the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

Center John Egbunu and Finney-Smith had big first halves, helping the Gators open a 34-29 lead. Finney-Smith, Florida’s leading scorer and rebounder last season, had 12 points and Egbunu 11 at intermission.

Finney-Smith hit two 3-pointers and guard Kasey Hill connected from long range to fuel a run that pushed Florida’s lead to 66-50 with 8:47 to play. The lead quickly grew to 20 and the Gators pulled away from there.

Forward Devin Robinson finished with 15 points and Hill had 14.

Guard Cam Ward scored 14 points and guard Ernie Duncan had 13 for the Catamounts (2-4).