Preview: Vermont at Georgia

It’s not every year a team that tied for second in the SEC ends up in the NIT, but that was Georgia’s fate despite winning nine of its final 12 games. The Bulldogs, seeded No. 2 in Region 4, host seventh-seeded Vermont in the opening round Wednesday. Georgia only has two players with experience beyond the SEC tournament, so coach Mark Fox is excited for his young squad to play on one of college basketball’s biggest stages, even if it’s not the NCAA tournament.

“I think it’s very important for our guys to get this experience,” Fox said, via OnlineAthens.com. “We only have the one senior. I think it can be a valuable experience for our team. We start our season next year in the preseason NIT. I think for a lot of reasons this could be a really good experience for us.” Vermont also is looking forward to the NIT, although its players can’t help but be disappointed after the America East regular-season champs were upset in the semifinals of their conference tourney. “We are not in the tournament we wanted to be in, but for this group of seniors, another shot to go out and win a couple games hopefully (is) more than enough to get up for this game,” senior forward Clancy Rugg told the Burlington Free Press.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT VERMONT (22-10): The Catamounts went 15-1 during the America East regular season before falling in the tourney semis to Albany, a team they had beaten twice by an average of 20 points earlier in the season. Vermont was doomed by a 45-30 rebounding disadvantage and poor shooting, particularly from inside the arc (12-of-35). The team is led offensively by Rugg (13.2 points) and Sandro Carissimo (12.6), and the Catamounts are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the nation at 39.9 percent.

ABOUT GEORGIA (19-13): Georgia will be making its 11th trip to the NIT and first since 2007 following a season in which the team started 1-4 and sat at 6-6 entering conference play before going 12-6 in SEC games. That was not enough to impress the NCAA tournament selection committee, however, so the Bulldogs enter the NIT with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. Charles Mann (13.4 points) and backcourt mate Kenny Gaines (13.1) are the primary offensive threats, but Georgia’s three starting forwards need to step up after combining for 10 points and nine rebounds in 74 total minutes against Kentucky in the SEC tournament semifinals.

TIP-INS

1. The winner of this game will face third-seeded Louisiana Tech or No. 6 Iona.

2. The Bulldogs and Catamounts have met once - in 1973.

3. While Vermont is a great 3-point shooting team, it has only attempted 474 treys - about 15 per game.

PREDICTION: Georgia 71, Vermont 57