Georgia 63, Vermont 56
March 20, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia 63, Vermont 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES “about five minutes into the second half” to “16:37 left” in graph 4)

Georgia 63, Vermont 56: Charles Mann scored 29 points as the host Bulldogs advanced to the second round of the NIT.

Georgia (20-13), the second seed in Region 4, overcame 22 turnovers and a late five-point deficit to reach 20 wins for just the 12th time in school history. The Bulldogs also received 16 points from Marcus Thornton, but the story was Mann, who shot 8-of-11 from the field and 12-of-13 from the foul line.

Sandro Carissimo had 11 points and Candon Rusin notched 10 for seventh-seeded Vermont (22-11), which ended its season with back-to-back losses following an 11-game winning streak. The America East regular-season champion fought hard in the second half but was doomed by 6-of-15 free-throw shooting and a 31-18 rebounding deficit.

After trailing 36-26 with 16:37 left, Vermont embarked on a 21-2 run in which Hector Harold scored eight of the final 10 points. The Catamounts still led 54-49 with less than five minutes left before the Bulldogs scored 14 straight points - nine by Mann - to rally in front for good.

An ugly first half ended with Georgia holding a 29-20 edge over Vermont, which shot just 33.3 percent in the opening 20 minutes. The teams combined for 24 first-half turnovers - 13 by the Bulldogs - and dished out a total of six assists on 18 baskets.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mann committed five turnovers in the first half and finished with a game-high seven. ... Georgia, which will face third-seeded Louisiana Tech in the second round, improved to 12-11 all-time in the NIT. ... Vermont F Brian Voelkel led all players with six assists and six steals.

