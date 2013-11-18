Preview: Vermont at Providence

Providence looks to improve to 4-0 for the third time in its last four seasons when it hosts Vermont on Monday. The Friars have vaulted out of the gate with narrow wins over Boston College and Brown before blowing out Marist on Saturday by a 93-48 margin. Bryce Cotton had 28 points and a career-high 11 assists in Providence’s 29th straight home victory over a nonconference opponent.

The Catamounts will be on the back end of a two-game swing through Rhode Island. The first half did not go well at all as the America East favorites offered little resistance in an 87-64 loss at Bryant on Saturday. Clancy Rugg led four players in double figures with 13 points for Vermont, which allowed the Bulldogs to shoot 55.8 percent from the floor, higher than any opponent did all last season against the usually defensive-minded Catamounts.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VERMONT (1-2): The Catamounts have been hit early by the injury bug. They managed to dress 10 players against Bryant but some were banged up and only eight players played at least 10 minutes. Expected contributors Brendan Kilpatrick, Ethan O‘Day and Ryan Pierson were already sidelined before freshmen Harrison Taggart (foot) and Dre Wills (finger) were forced out against Bryant.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (3-0): Kadeem Batts chipped in 22 points and 10 rebounds in the Friars’ rout of Marist, which showcased a complete effort by Ed Cooley’s bunch. They had a 48-26 rebounding advantage and limited the Red Foxes to a 32.1 percent mark from the floor. Almost all of the damage was done by Batts, Cotton and the other three starters, who had 89 points while going 19-of-19 from the line and recording 13 steals.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The games in Rhode Island are the first two of seven consecutive away games for Vermont, including a visit to Duke next Sunday.

2. After going 2-for-11 from the floor in his first game, Batts is 17-for-25.

3. The Friars have won all five meetings, including a 106-64 rout of the Catamounts in 2009.

PREDICTION: Providence 79, Vermont 66