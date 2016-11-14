Preview: Vermont at Providence

Providence made a return to national prominence with stars Kris Dunn and Ben Bentil, but with both of them gone to the NBA the Friars may be looking to rebuild again. The new-look Friars - who were picked to finish ninth in the Big East preseason coaches' poll - begin the season with plenty of uncertainty when they host a dangerous Vermont squad on Monday night.

Dunn was a two-time Big East Player of the Year and Bentil was the league's Most Improved Player last season while leading the conference in scoring (21.1) as coach Ed Cooley's team reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight time. "I think we're going to have a lot of quizzes up front, to be honest with you," Cooley told reporters. “Everything is leading up to Vermont but we come out of the gate and have four games in eight days, I believe. We're going to be tested really quickly." The first test will not be an easy one, as the Catamounts returned 12 players from last season's 23-win season, were picked to win the America East in the preseason coaches' poll and stormed out of the gate with a 94-70 win at Quinnipiac on Saturday. Providence has won all seven previous meetings, including a 70-49 rout in the most recent encounter three years ago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT VERMONT (1-0): The Catamounts returned three double-digit scorers from last season in guards Trae Bell-Haynes and Ernie Duncan and forward Kurt Steidl, but they also have some solid transfers and a standout freshman in forward Anthony Lamb. He had a memorable debut with 23 points and nine rebounds - both team highs - against the Bobcats while transfer Payton Hanson added 19 points and seven boards, part of an effort that saw Vermont shoot 61.1 percent from the floor. Bell-Haynes will test the Friars with his quickness and playmaking, which helped the junior collect 16 points, eight assists and three steals in the opener.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (2015-16: 24-11): The top returning scorer for the Friars is junior forward Rodney Bullock (11.4) and junior guard Jalen Lindsey - who hit double figures nine times last season and had a 30-point outburst at St. John's - will be relied upon to fill the stat sheet, but Cooley is hoping for a big boost from junior guard Kyron Cartwright. "I expect Kyron to lead the league in assists," Cooley said of his point man, who averaged 5.9 points and four assists last season. "I expect his numbers offensively to triple. I think he has the chance to be an all-conference guard." Sophomore Ryan Fazekas is expected to be the top perimeter threat after hitting 34 3-pointers in 28 games - mostly as a reserve - in 2015-16.

TIP-INS

1. Bullock had a team-high eight double-doubles last season.

2. Cartwright averaged nine points and 5.6 assists in the final five games before the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore.

3. The Catamounts are opening with three road games in five days, the last a trip to Marist on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Providence 78, Vermont 74