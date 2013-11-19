Providence 70, Vermont 49: LaDontae Henton had 18 points and nine rebounds as the host Friars used a dominant first half to top the Catamounts.

Bryce Cotton also had 18 points and Kadeem Batts recorded 12 points and 10 boards for Providence (4-0), which won its 30th straight non-conference game at home. Kris Dunn made his season debut after missing the first three games with a shoulder injury and had eight assists and three steals off the bench.

Luke Apfeld led Vermont (1-3) with 14 points. Clancy Rugg chipped in 10 and 14 rebounds for the Catamounts, who played just seven players as they deal with a slew of injuries.

Vermont missed 15 straight shots during a stretch of nearly 14 minutes in the first half to see a 6-2 lead turn into a 30-14 halftime deficit as Batts had 10 points. The Catamounts heated up early in the second half and pulled to within 33-26 with 15:07 left before Henton’s jumper kicked off a 13-0 run, and the hosts were never challenged again.

Henton hit three 3-pointers in just over five minutes to stretch the margin to 62-39 with 3:59 left. Cotton had a three-point play and a step-back 3-pointer in the final two minutes as Providence poured it on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Catamounts finished the first half 4-for-25 from the floor and 4-for-10 from the line. ... The Friars have won all seven meetings between the teams. ... Providence next heads to the Virgin Islands to take part in the Virgin Island Paradise Jam, beginning with a meeting with Vanderbilt on Friday.