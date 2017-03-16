Preview: Vermont vs. Purdue

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

Purdue rode the stellar play of Big Ten Player of the Year Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas to the top of the conference, only to see porous foul shooting against emotionally charged Michigan result in an early exit in the conference tournament. The fourth-seeded Boilermakers look to rebound in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee on Thursday, when they face 13th-seeded Vermont, which extended its winning streak to 21 games by claiming the American East Conference championship.

"Every game could be your last game," the 7-2 Haas, who knows that full well after seeing the Boilermakers bounced in their first contest of the NCAA Tournament each of the last two seasons, told reporters. "You have to fine-tune those things and come into the NCAA Tournament playing your best basketball." Sophomore power forward Swanigan (team-leading 18.5 points, 12.6 rebounds) tied a single-season conference record with 26 double-doubles and recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds in Purdue's 107-79 victory over Vermont in the Naismith Hall of Fame Tipoff on Nov. 15, 2015. Ernie Duncan scored 18 points and Trae Bell-Haynes added 17 in that contest for the Catamounts, who clinched their sixth Tournament appearance and first since 2012 with a 56-53 win over Albany on Saturday.

TV: 7:27 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT VERMONT (29-5): Freshman forward Anthony Lamb (12.6 points), junior forward Payton Henson (11.4) and Bell-Haynes (11.1) led the attack for the Catamounts, who benefited from balanced scoring and the nation's 12th-ranked defense to set a school record in victories. "That's what we are. It's defense and rebounding here," coach John Becker told reporters. "I just believe that's how you win championships, that's why we were able to win 21 games in a row. Offense can come and go, and these guys - especially after last year - bought into that." Lamb, who matched Duncan by making 40.4 percent of his 3-point attempts, drilled a career-high six long-range shots in a 74-71 win over New Hampshire on Monday before collecting 12 points and 10 rebounds against the Great Danes en route to being named tournament MVP.

ABOUT PURDUE (25-7): In addition to Haas (12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds), the Boilermakers feature a strong junior class that includes Vince Edwards (12.2, 4.8) and Dakota Mathias (9.9, 3.8). Edwards scored a team-high 25 points and Mathias added 13 in a 69-65 Big Ten victory over Northwestern last Sunday before the combining for just 11 on 4-of-17 shooting in a 74-70 setback against the Wolverines. Free-throw shooting was a huge part of the problem as Purdue made 17-of-19 foul shots against the Wildcats before converting just 6-of-13 attempts versus Michigan.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue freshman G Carsen Edwards (10.4 points) rebounded from a 2-of-12 stretch in his previous two games to make 7-of-10 shots versus Michigan on Friday.

2. Vermont's last appearance in the NCAA Tournament came in 2012, when it defeated Lamar in a First Four game before being bounced by top-seeded North Carolina.

3. Mathias, who shot a team-best 46.5 percent from 3-point range, was just 3-of-11 from beyond the arc over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 76, Vermont 59