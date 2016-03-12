FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stony Brook 80, Vermont 74
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
March 12, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Stony Brook 80, Vermont 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Stony Brook 80, Vermont 74

Star big man Jameel Warney poured in a career-high 43 points and led a second-half comeback in Stony Brook’s 80-74 win over Vermont in the American East tournament championship game Saturday on the Seawolves’ home court.

Stony Brook (26-6) is headed to its first NCAA Tournament.

Warney, the three-time American East Player of the Year, hit 18 of 22 field goals, including a pair of offensive rebounds and putbacks in the final minutes to finish off the comeback. Senior guard Carson Puriefoy added 23 points for the Seawolves.

Vermont guard Trae Bell-Haynes led the Catamounts (21-13) with 17 points.

Vermont scored the last six points of the first half and led 36-27 at halftime. Warney had 18 points in the first half for Stony Brook.

The Catamounts’ lead grew to 15 early in the second half, before Stony Brook made a run. A jumper from Lucas Woodhouse capped a 15-2 Seawolves’ rally and cut Vermont’s lead to one, 58-57, with eight minutes to play.

Stony Brook took a 69-68 lead on a free throw from Ahmad Walker with 3:15 to play. The Seawolves outscored the Catamounts 16-7 in the final five minutes to prevail.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.