Stony Brook 80, Vermont 74

Star big man Jameel Warney poured in a career-high 43 points and led a second-half comeback in Stony Brook’s 80-74 win over Vermont in the American East tournament championship game Saturday on the Seawolves’ home court.

Stony Brook (26-6) is headed to its first NCAA Tournament.

Warney, the three-time American East Player of the Year, hit 18 of 22 field goals, including a pair of offensive rebounds and putbacks in the final minutes to finish off the comeback. Senior guard Carson Puriefoy added 23 points for the Seawolves.

Vermont guard Trae Bell-Haynes led the Catamounts (21-13) with 17 points.

Vermont scored the last six points of the first half and led 36-27 at halftime. Warney had 18 points in the first half for Stony Brook.

The Catamounts’ lead grew to 15 early in the second half, before Stony Brook made a run. A jumper from Lucas Woodhouse capped a 15-2 Seawolves’ rally and cut Vermont’s lead to one, 58-57, with eight minutes to play.

Stony Brook took a 69-68 lead on a free throw from Ahmad Walker with 3:15 to play. The Seawolves outscored the Catamounts 16-7 in the final five minutes to prevail.