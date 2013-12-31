Preview: Villanova at Butle

Butler plays its first-ever game in the Big East Conference on Tuesday when the Bulldogs host No. 14 Villanova, which suffered its first loss over the weekend at Syracuse. The Bulldogs were expected to struggle after losing coach Brad Stevens to the NBA, but they’ve won five straight and finished their non-conference schedule at 10-2. Butler is especially tough to beat at Hinkle Fieldhouse, where the Bulldogs have won 25 of their last 28 games.

Villanova, which enters conference play as the Big East’s only ranked team, led by as many as 18 points against Syracuse before falling 78-62 on Saturday. Guard James Bell leads the Wildcats in points (16.2) and rebounds (6.3) while sophomore Dylan Ennis has provided steady play at point guard after missing the season’s first four games due to a broken right hand. The Wildcats rank second in the Big East in scoring at 80.8 points per game, but Butler boasts a stifling defense that’s allowing an average of 62.5 points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (11-1): The Wildcats recorded impressive wins over Kansas and Iowa in the Bahamas last month, but they shot 32 percent from the field in the second half against Syracuse. Forward JayVaughn Pinkston, a preseason All-Big East second-team selection, needs a bounce-back game after he was held to three points in 25 minutes against the Orange. Freshman guard Josh Hart, averaging 14 points over the last three games, has been a key reserve while shooting 56 percent from the field.

ABOUT BUTLER (10-2): Sophomore guard Kellen Dunham averages a team-high 18.1 points and Khyle Marshall (17 points) is shooting 58.2 percent for the Bulldogs, who defeated New Jersey Institute of Technology 66-48 on Saturday. “Butler is the worst team to play in the country, and I mean that as a compliment,” NJIT coach Jim Engles told reporters. “They don’t make mistakes and they’re impossible to score against.” The Bulldogs’ frontcourt is led by forward Kameron Woods, whose 9.8 rebounds per game leads the Big East.

TIP-INS

1. The teams are meeting for only the second time, with Villanova winning 62-54 on Nov. 30, 1996.

2. Villanova is 34-10 over the past two-plus seasons when scoring at least 70 points.

3. The Bulldogs are 24-2 in Marshall’s last 26 games when he scores in double figures.

PREDICTION: Villanova 74, Butler 69