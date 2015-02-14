Preview: Villanova at Butler

No. 18 Butler looks to extend its winning streak to six and move into a tie for first place in the Big East when it hosts sixth-ranked Villanova on Saturday night. The Bulldogs have not played since topping DePaul 83-73 on Feb. 7 and will attempt to improve to 13-1 on their home court while avenging a 67-55 loss at Villanova in the league opener on New Year’s Eve. The Wildcats have won five straight by an average of 14.8 points after suffering a 20-point loss at Georgetown on Jan.19.

Villanova shot 50 percent from the field en route to a 74-68 victory at Providence on Wednesday, and coach Jay Wright told reporters he was pleased with his defense. The Wildcats lead the league in scoring defense (60.3), just ahead of Butler (61), and the Bulldogs top the Big East in rebounding margin (plus-5.8). Villanova held Butler to 35.5 percent from the field in the first meeting, and Bulldogs’ leading scorer Kellen Dunham (16.7) tallied only 10.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VILLANOVA (22-2, 9-2 Big East): Ryan Arcidiacono scored a season-high 20 points and Daniel Ochefu added 19 in the victory over Providence — the only win by single digits in the last five. Darrun Hilliard II leads the way for Villanova 13.4 points per game — 15.6 over the last five contests. The Wildcats are doing it with balance and ball movement as six players average at least 9.1 points, including senior forward JayVaughn Pinkston (9.7) and Ochefu, a junior forward averaging 9.5 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds.

ABOUT BUTLER (18-6, 8-3): Dunham has been a force most of the season, including the last two games when he totaled 45 points, while Roosevelt Jones and Andrew Chrabascz have raised their games of late. Jones averages 13 points — 15.2 in Big East games after recording 20 versus DePaul — and Chrabascz has posted 17.8 points per game over his last five outings. Guard Alex Barlow also has done a little of everything for the Bulldogs while averaging 10.9 points and 2.1 steals in Big East games.

TIP-INS

1. Arcidiacono is nine points shy of becoming the 60th Villanova player to reach 1,000 in his career.

2. Butler C Kameron Woods averages 9.5 rebounds to stand second in the Big East.

3. The Wildcats lead the league in 3-point shooting percentage (36.8), led by G Josh Hart (43.7).

PREDICTION: Butler 71, Villanova 67