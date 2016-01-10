Preview: Villanova at Butler

For the first time all season, Villanova played a game decided by single digits Wednesday in a nine-point win against Seton Hall. Things likely will be even tighter for the 13th-ranked Wildcats on Sunday when they visit No. 19 Butler in a quality Big East matchup.

Villanova bested Seton Hall for its fifth straight victory behind Daniel Ochefu’s 20 points and 18 rebounds, helping the Wildcats overcome a 4-of-22 performance from 3-point range. “It was an old school Big East game,” coach Jay Wright told the media. “Ugly to watch, ugly to coach in, but you have to grind those out and find ways to win. I thought our two seniors were tough and the young guys, I do not know if they were ready for that physical of a game. We will learn and get better.” Butler avoided a third straight defeat Tuesday with a close road win against DePaul. Kellen Dunham scored 24 points and told the press afterwards that he is “just trusting the work I’ve put into my shot.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (13-2, 3-0 Big East): Ochefu has three double-doubles in his last four games, and the one exception in that stretch was a 19-point effort in which he shot 9-of-10 from the field. Freshman Jalen Brunson is aiming to bounce back after an 0-of-6 showing against Seton Hall, while Kris Jenkins (3-of-11) wasn’t much better versus the Pirates. Josh Hart leads the team in scoring at 15.5 points and has knocked down at least half of his shots in each of his last seven games.

ABOUT BUTLER (12-3, 1-2): After two straight losses to Big East heavyweights Providence and Xavier, Butler shot well (49 percent from the field and 40 percent from the arc) in the win over DePaul. Dunham made 8-of-14 shots (4-of-7 from long range) after a hideous six-game stretch in which he shot 19.4 percent from the floor. Roosevelt Jones has scored in double figures in 13 of his 15 games and has six double-doubles, albeit none in his last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Despite standing 6-4, Jones has attempted only one 3-pointer in his four-year career.

2. Villanova is 6-0 all-time against Butler.

3. After shooting between 80 and 87 percent from the foul line in each of his first three seasons, Dunham is up to 91.4 percent (53-of-58) as a senior.

PREDICTION: Villanova 66, Butler 63