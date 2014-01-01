FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Villanova 76, Butler 73 (OT)
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 1, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

Villanova 76, Butler 73 (OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Pinkston FG attempts in graph 2 CORRECTS Arcidiacono steals in graph 2 CORRECTS times in graph 4)

No.14 Villanova 76, Butler 73 (OT): JayVaughn Pinkston scored 22 points and was dominate on the inside as the visiting Wildcats opened Big East Conference play with a victory over the Bulldogs.

Pinkston made 8-of-16 field goals and Darrun Hilliard scored 11 of his 15 points from the foul line for the Wildcats (12-1), who rebounded from a loss to former Big East rival and No. 2 Syracuse. Josh Hart supplied 10 points, James Bell had seven points and eight rebounds and Ryan Arcidiacono notched nine points and four steals.

Elijah Brown hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 19 points and Kellen Dunham scored 22 points, including 15 of the last 18 points for the Bulldogs (10-3), who lost in their first Big East game. Erik Fromm added nine points and Alex Barlow had a game-high nine rebounds and six points to go with five assists.

Villanova scored the first eight points of the second half to increase its cushion to 43-34 and maintained a lead until Brown hit a 3-pointer with 5:23 remaining to give Butler a short-lived 64-63 lead. Pinkston answered with a jumper and Hilliard tacked on a free throw for the Wildcats, who missed their chance to win it in the final seconds after Dunham tied it with a contested jumper with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Arcidiacono opened the extra session with a 3-pointer and Hilliard hit a pair of free throws a minute later before Dunham countered with a deep 3-pointer. Dunham then followed Hilliard’s free throw with a layup and had another after two missed free throws by the Wildcats, who denied the Bulldogs a chance at a winning shot after two Pinkston free throws completed the scoring with three seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler made just 10 field goals in the first half, but half were 3-pointers. ... The teams combined to go 17-of-20 from the foul line in the first half and 36-of-46 for the game. ... The first half featured nine ties and 10 lead changes and ended with Villanova leading 35-34 after scoring 24 points in the paint.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.