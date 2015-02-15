Hilliard hits game-winning shot for Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS --- It was guard Darrun Hilliard’s night, from beginning to end.

With first place in the Big East Conference on the line, the senior picked the perfect night to score a career-best 31 points, including a career-best eight 3-pointers, in leading sixth-ranked Villanova to a thrilling 68-65 victory over 18th-ranked Butler on Saturday in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Hilliard’s 3-pointer from the right wing with 1.5 seconds remaining won it and gives the Wildcats a two-game Big East lead on the Bulldogs with six to play in the regular season.

The game-winning shot was Villanova’s 12th made 3-pointer in 26 attempts, 46.2 percent.

Hilliard was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with 1:24 remaining and sank all three free throws to give the Wildcats a 65-63 lead. Butler guard Roosevelt Jones’ driving layup with 17.5 seconds left tied it at 65, setting the stage for Hilliard’s heroics.

Butler forward Kelan Martin had a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to tie it, but the shot bounced off the left side of the rim.

”We practice that last play every day,“ said Hilliard, who finished 8 of 13 from beyond, the arc, including 5 of 7 in the second half when he scored 20 of his points. ”When you make a turnover like I did with 27 seconds to go, coach is always talking about the next play. It was about executing at the end.

“When shots leave my hand, they always feel good. (Point guard) Ryan Arcidiacono made a great pass, and the last shot happened to go in. I was a little surprised to be that wide open, but Arc is a great player and did a good job getting me the ball. The same thing happened earlier in the year at Seton Hall, and I missed the shot.”

Guards Kellen Dunham and Alex Barlow each had 19 points to lead Butler (18-7, 8-4 Big East), although Dunham did not score in the final 10 minutes.

“Hilliard is a good player who really had it going behind the 3-point line,” said Barlow, who guarded Hilliard most of the night. “He makes those shot fakes which makes him tough to guard most of the time. You don’t want to get too close to him, because if you do, he gets you in the air and gets to the line. He really had it going. You try to make him miss, and obviously, we were not able to do that enough.”

The Bulldogs led by as many as five in the second half but could not hold on when the Wildcats (23-2, 10-2) made a barrage of 3-pointers.

”This was a great college basketball game to be a part of,“ Villanova coach Jay Wright said. ”This is one of the great places to play college basketball. The fans are great, and the way Butler plays the game is tough and clean. It was an awesome basketball experience.

“You have so much respect for your opponent when they take you to your limit. They test you to see what you’ve got. Our team is built around our two seniors (Hilliard and forward JayVaughn Pinkston). It was a tough game on the road, and our two seniors led us.”

Pinkston added 12 points and four rebounds for the Wildcats.

Villanova got 11 points from Hilliard and led 27-22 at halftime.

“We came into this game knowing that we had a great opportunity,” Hilliard said. “We focus on the little things in practice, and now we see what it is all about. This was a great game in a great environment against a great team.”

Both teams struggled from the field early in the game, with Villanova shooting 37.6 percent and Butler making only 30.8 percent in the opening half.

Barlow led the Bulldogs with eight first-half points, although he, Dunham and Jones were a collective 4 of 18 during the opening 20 minutes.

”It obviously is a tough one for us,“ Butler coach Chris Holtmann said. ”They made more plays and were the better team tonight. They are a veteran team, and I don’t ever think I have seen them lose their pose. They have a great way about them. Hilliard was outstanding and was difficult for us to guard. He made just about every shot he needed to make.

“We were a little jumpy early, but once we settled down, I was really proud of our guys’ effort. In the second half, we played really well. But a couple of times, we had defensive lapses that hurt us. When you do that against a really good team, it bites you.”

Villanova never trailed in the first half and finished the final 2:44 with a 9-5 burst, extending the Butler deficit to five at halftime.

Jones and Butler forward Andrew Chrabascz each picked up two opening-half fouls, although they sat out for only a combined five minutes.

NOTES: Villanova is 17-0 this season when scoring at least 70 points and is 41-1 since the beginning of the 2013-14 season when scoring 70 or more. ... The Wildcats have won six in a row and 10 of 11. ... Villanova coach Jay Wright’s record is 309-151. ... The Bulldogs are 12-2 at home and have posted a winning record at home for 24 consecutive seasons. ... For Butler, this was the first game in Hinkle Fieldhouse against a top-10 team since defeating then-No. 8 Gonzaga 64-63 on Jan. 19, 2013.