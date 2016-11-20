Preview: Villanova vs. Central Florida

Villanova will be trying for its fourth straight in-season tournament title when the No. 3 Wildcats face Central Florida in the championship game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday. Villanova, the defending national champion, played its best game of the season in a 96-77 semifinal win Friday against Wake Forest, getting career-high point totals from Josh Hart (30) and Mikal Bridges (19) while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and committing just six turnovers - two by guards.

Hart will look to get off to a fast start against UCF, something he managed against Wake Forest while scoring 13 points in the first 4 1/2 minutes to help the Wildcats to a 16-8 lead. Bridges moved into the starting lineup in place of Phil Booth, who's dealing with left knee tendonitis, and showed his versatility against Wake Forest. He scored with a combination of 3-pointers and drives to the basket, taking advantage of his 6-7 frame to finish at the rim with ease while also contributing seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Getting to the rim won't be as easy against the Knights, who feature the tallest player in college basketball - 7-6 center Tacko Fall - and he's shown in this tournament he might be one of the most improved players in the country.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT VILLANOVA (4-0): What makes the Wildcats so tough again this season is their depth, evident by Bridges' performance while absorbing Booth's minutes Friday. Jalen Brunson's performance in the semifinals was overshadowed by Hart and Bridges, but he scored in double digits for the fourth straight game while posting six assists with one turnover. Kris Jenkins, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer of the NCAA championship game, shook off a slow start to the season with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and freshman guard Donte DiVincenzo made a case for increased playing time by scoring 12 points off the bench, hitting 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (3-0): The Knights have posted three double-digit victories this season and another good showing against Villanova should give them top 25 consideration. UCF raised eyebrows with an 86-61 victory against SEC member Mississippi State in the tournament opener Thursday, getting 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks from Fall in 27 minutes of play. The Knights held the Bulldogs to 32.3 percent from the floor, then came back with a similar defensive effort in their semifinal victory Friday, holding tournament host Charleston to 26.8 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. UCF opponents are a combined 9-for-43 from 3-point distance at this tournament, while the Wildcats are shooting a combined 25-for-54 from long range.

2. Hart is part of a senior class that has a combined record of 101-13 at Villanova, and won the 2013 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, the 2014 Legends Classic and the 2015 NIT Season Tipoff.

3. Villanova coach Jay Wright recorded his 358th career victory at the school Friday, one more than Rollie Massimino, who coached the Wildcats from 1973-92.

PREDICTION: Villanova 74, UCF 70