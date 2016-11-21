No. 3 Villanova beats UCF to capture Charleston Classic

For the fourth consecutive year, the Villanova Wildcats were able to celebrate a regular-season tournament championship.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Josh Hart scored 15 points, Donte DiVincenzo added a career-high 13 points, and third-ranked Villanova captured the Gildan Charleston Classic with a 67-57 victory over UCF Sunday night at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Jalen Brunson and Kris Jenkins scored 12 points apiece, and Mikal Bridges contributed 10 for the Wildcats (5-0). They opened the tournament with wins over Western Michigan and Wake Forest.

Villanova also captured in the 2013 Battle 4 Atlantis, the 2014 Legends Classic and 2015 NIT Season Tipoff.

"We're happy," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "(The Knights) have a very good team. The way they use (Tacko) Fall is genius. He does a great job. UCF is hard to play against."

Fall led UCF with 20 points and 13 rebounds on a stunning 10-for-10 shooting. Matt Williams added 17 and B.J. Taylor had 13 for the Knights (3-1).

Villanova forward Darryl Reynolds came away impressed with Fall.

"All I could do for the most part was make it difficult for him to get post touches," Reynolds said. "I tried to push him out a little bit more so that his post moves wouldn't just be to turn and dunk. It's difficult to block his shot. They have a great scheme, and he's improved a lot in the last year."

The Knights defeated Mississippi State and the College of Charleston to reach the championship game. It was the first time that UCF played the defending national champion in nonconference play since Nov. 25, 2011, when it defeated Connecticut 68-63 in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

This time, UCF fell short.

"(Villanova has) been in that position before, you could tell," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. "They made the big plays when they needed to make them."

UCF scored the first seven points in the second half to close within 35-30, highlighted by a thunderous dunk from the 7-foot-6 Fall.

Villanova came back with a 14-5 run for a 49-35 lead with 9:13 remaining.

The Wildcats' relentless pressure began to pay dividends as DiVincenzo hit a 3-pointer, Bridges stole a pass and drove in for a dunk and they pushed their lead to 58-41 with 5:48 left.

From there, Villanova cruised to the victory.

UCF jumped out to a 12-11 lead before the Wildcats responded with a 7-0 run thanks in large part to five points from Jenkins.

Taylor scored six straight points and the Knights tied the game at 18.

Villanova's defense tightened, and the stops resulted in open looks at the offensive end as DiVincenzo and Brunson each hit a 3-pointer on an 8-0 spurt for a 26-18 advantage.

A deep 3-pointer by Brunson pushed the Wildcats' lead to 31-20 with 2:12 remaining in the first half.

Villanova shot 12-of 30 but still managed to hold a 35-23 lead at halftime as UCF missed seven of its final nine shots.

Jenkins led all scorers with 10 points in the first half.

For the game, Villanova shot 42.1 percent from the floor, while UCF made 44.6 percent of its field-goal attempts. However, the Wildcats compiled a 12-2 points edge from the foul line.

NOTES: Villanova G Phil Booth sat out his second consecutive game due to left knee tendinitis. Booth did participate in pregame warmups ... UCF won its first three games by at least 20 points. The last time that any Knights team accomplished that feat was during the 1971-72 season. ... UCF coach Johnny Dawkins is in his first season after spending the past eight seasons as head coach at Stanford. ... Villanova has a relatively quick turnaround when it hosts the College of Charleston on Wednesday night at The Pavilion.