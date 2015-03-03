Preview: Villanova at Creighton

Fourth-ranked Villanova has won 10 straight games and is a couple of good weeks away from earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. “This year kind of fulfilled what I had hoped (for) last year,” Villanova coach Jay Wright told the New York Daily News. Wright’s squad plays its road finale Tuesday against a Creighton team that has alternated wins and losses in nine straight games, beginning with a 21-point defeat at Villanova on Jan. 25.

That night, the Bluejays put themselves in an “impossible situation” according to coach Greg McDermott, as they gave up the first 15 points of the game and never recovered. Darrun Hilliard II initially set a season high with 24 points against Creighton, although he since has surpassed that figure with a 31-point effort against Butler last month. Hilliard’s run of nine straight double-digit scoring efforts ended Saturday against Xavier, but the Wildcats’ 78-66 triumph was enough to secure their second straight Big East regular-season crown.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (27-2, 14-2 Big East): A loss against either Creighton or St. John’s this week would likely keep Villanova from being a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance, although the Wildcats remain a dangerous team -- particularly offensively. Villanova scores 75.7 points per game - 26th nationally - and has averaged 83.5 points over the past four contests. One key has been the emergence of Ryan Arcidiacono, who has averaged 13.5 points on 11-of-19 3-point shooting in his last four games.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (13-16, 4-12): The Bluejays’ last two defeats have come by a total of three points - a two-point setback versus Butler and a one-point loss at Seton Hall on Saturday. Creighton blew a 10-point halftime lead and squandered a five-point edge with under three minutes left against Seton Hall. Austin Chatman scored 23 points against Seton Hall and is 10-of-20 from 3-point range over his last three outings.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton’s top four scorers all shoot under 40 percent from the field and the team ranks 277th nationally at 41.4 percent collectively.

2. Fourteen of Villanova’s last 16 wins have come by double digits.

3. Arcidiacono has made at least half of his 3-point attempts in 11 of the last 15 games.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, Creighton 61