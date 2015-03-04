Villanova squeaks past Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Fourth-ranked Villanova survived two intense Creighton rallies Tuesday night to slip away with a 76-72 Big East Conference victory.

After an offensive foul called on Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono with six seconds to play, Creighton center Will Artino missed a layup with two seconds to play.

Arcidiacono got the rebound and was fouled by Bluejays guard Austin Chatman with less than one second to go. He made both free throws, sealing the win for the Wildcats (28-2, 15-2 Big East).

“That was the most physical and aggressive I’ve seen them play,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “It’s not easy to respond to that, and that’s why I‘m proud of our guys.”

Trailing 66-65 with 1:40 remaining in regulation, the Bluejays forced a jump ball and worked the 35-second clock down to five before Villanova guard Josh Hart was whistled for a foul.

Chatman stepped to the line and made both free throws to put Creighton up 68-67. Chatman then was called for a foul while Arcidiacono successfully converted a layup with 49 seconds to go.

Arcidiacono made the ensuing free throw to put Villanova back ahead 69-67. Guard Devin Brooks turned the ball over on Creighton’s next trip down the floor.

The Bluejays (13-17, 4-13) called a timeout with 32 seconds to go. Villanova broke Creighton’s press when action resumed, and Wildcats guard Darrun Hilliard was fouled seven seconds later by guard Avery Dingman.

Hilliard made both free throws for a 71-67 lead.

“Six seconds to go, at the other end, that’s all up to the players,” Wright said. “They communicated with themselves, they knew the scouting report, that’s what an experienced team does.”

Arcidiacono finished with a game-high 23 points. Villanova guard Dylan Ennis added 19 points, and forward Daniel Ochefu had nine points and nine rebounds. Hilliard shot just 2-for-10 from the floor and was limited to seven points.

Chatman paced the Bluejays with 21 points. Brooks and guard James Milliken each scored 12 for Creighton, and guard Rick Kreklow contributed 11.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard to have your team compete and fight and continue to believe in each other the way this group has and not crumble from within and not have them rewarded for the effort,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “To beat a team like that, you have to be relatively perfect because they don’t give up.”

Creighton outplayed Villanova much of the first half and held a 30-29 advantage at halftime.

The Bluejays led 21-12 and had the Century Link Center crowd of 16,337 screaming and dreaming of an upset of a leading candidate for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Milliken was the key offensive cog in the opening 20 minutes, leading the way with nine points by making three of his four shots, including a pair from 3-point range.

“They’re a tough team at home, and we just have to keep grinding,” Arcidiacono said. “They were playing some great defense. I would say that was one of our gutsiest performances of the year.”

NOTES: Villanova was ranked No. 4 when the two teams met in January 2014, and Creighton came away with a 96-68 victory in Philadelphia. The Bluejays also won the rematch in Omaha, 101-80, a month later when the Wildcats were still in the Top 10... The Wildcats have six players who average between 8.9 and 14.4 points per game. Villanova began the night averaging 75.7 points per game. ... The Wildcats play host to St. John’s on Saturday in their regular-season finale. ... The Bluejays close their season Saturday with a home game against Xavier.