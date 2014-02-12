Preview: Villanova at DePaul

No. 6 Villanova looks to win its sixth game in a row when it hits the road to face DePaul on Wednesday. The Wildcats have recorded 10 victories in their last 11 games and are coming off a comfortable 70-53 win over Seton Hall as they aim to complete the season sweep over the Blue Demons. Villanova has reeled off six straight road victories and hopes to take care of business without peeking ahead to the showdown with No. 17 Creighton on Feb. 16, which will likely decide the Big East title race.

DePaul is currently mired in a six-game losing streak following a 78-66 loss to Creighton. The Blue Demons have dropped four games by double digits during their slide and things have gone from bad to worse as they announced that leading scorer Cleveland Melvin, who was suspended for the last four games, is no longer enrolled at the school. “I can’t make any comments because of the federal student privacy act,” coach Oliver Purnell said on his weekly radio show. “But the bottom line is he’s no longer a part of our team and we have to move on.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (21-2, 9-1 Big East): JayVaughn Pinkston scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds versus Seton Hall to help coach Jay Wright record his 400th career win. James Bell tops the team in scoring (16 per game) and was named the Big East Player of the Week after averaging 23.5 points in wins over the Pirates and Xavier. The Wildcats have knocked down 10 or more 3-pointers in 12 games, but finished with a season-low five triples against Seton Hall.

ABOUT DEPAUL (10-14, 2-9): Brandon Young has stepped up in the absence of Melvin, averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds in his last four games. The Blue Demons went 8-of-23 from beyond the arc against Creighton and have made at least one 3-point field goal in 635 straight games. Forrest Robinson came off the bench to score a career-high 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting against the Bluejays.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova is 17-8 all-time against DePaul and has won the last seven meetings between the two schools.

2. The Wildcats are 17-0 when scoring 70 points or more this season.

3. The Blue Demons have lost 47 straight games against ranked opponents.

PREDICTION: Villanova 74, DePaul 60