Preview: Villanova at DePaul

No. 7 Villanova looks to defeat host DePaul for the 10th straight time - and the second this month - when the Big East rivals square off Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats handled DePaul 81-64 on Jan. 10 as they jumped out to a 45-24 halftime lead and received strong performances from Darrun Hilliard II and Ryan Arcidiacono, who combined for 35 points on 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. The upperclassmen guards also stood out in Villanova’s last game - a 71-50 rout of Creighton.

That contest took place on Sunday, giving Wildcats coach Jay Wright plenty of time to prepare for the Blue Demons. “We have a week again here, which is kind of crazy in the middle of the season,” Wright said. “How do we keep these guys fresh and hungry as we get ready for DePaul? It’s taken up a lot of my thought. Like, what do we do with these guys for five days?” DePaul hasn’t had that luxury, as its Tuesday contest at Providence was postponed due to snow until Thursday, when the Blue Demons absorbed an 83-72 defeat.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (18-2, 5-2 Big East): The Wildcats bounced back in impressive fashion from an ugly 78-58 loss at Georgetown by scoring the first 15 points against the Bluejays and holding them to 14 in the first half. “We came out and just got stops - really good defensively. I just thought the defensive start to that game was probably one of our better starts this season,” said Wright, whose team ranks 32nd in the nation in steals (8.2) and 53rd in scoring defense (60.9). Hilliard averages a team-high 13.4 points and was terrific against both DePaul and Creighton, but over the three games in between, the senior guard shot 7-for-25 for a total of 27 points.

ABOUT DEPAUL (11-11, 5-4): Tommy Hamilton IV scored a team-high 22 points against Providence and has shot 13-for-15 in his last two games. Myke Henry recorded 10 points against the Friars and has reached double figures in five straight games since Villanova held him to three points on Jan. 10. The Blue Demons have given up 78 points or more in 10 of their 11 losses and are surrendering 73.9 per game overall - 329th in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. In his last six games, Arcidiacono is 16-for-28 from 3-point range.

2. Villanova G Dylan Ennis, the team’s leading scorer earlier in the season, has watched his production dip in the last four games from 17 points to 10 to eight to three on 1-of-4 shooting versus Georgetown.

3. DePaul’s top eight scorers all shoot at least 30 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Villanova 69, DePaul 55