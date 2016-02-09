Preview: Villanova at DePaul

Villanova is No. 1 for the first time since USA Today took over control of the Coaches Poll before the 1991-92 season. The newly minted Wildcats hope to defend their prestigious ranking Tuesday when they visit DePaul in a Big East affair.

The Wildcats have lost three contests all season - each against a current top-20 team - while DePaul has lost three of its last four games and nine of its last 11. That said, the one win for the Blue Demons in their last four contests was an impressive victory against No. 17 Providence. Still, DePaul will likely have its hands full against a Villanova squad that has won six straight meetings with the Blue Demons by double digits and has taken the last 10 in the series. The Wildcats’ most recent outing featured a 12-point win at Providence thanks to double-doubles from Darryl Reynolds, Josh Hart and Kris Jenkins.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (20-3, 10-1 Big East): The Wildcats have a good chance to remain No. 1, as their next four games are against teams that could miss the NCAA Tournament, although coach Jay Wright isn’t taking anything for granted. “There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played and handling this will be another challenge for our team,” Wright said as part of his statement Monday. “We look forward to it.” Daniel Ochefu has missed the last three games with a concussion, opening up additional opportunities for the team’s three standouts against Providence - Reynolds (19 points, 10 rebounds), Hart (14 and 13) and Jenkins (10 and 10).

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-15, 2-9): Not only will the Blue Demons be challenged by the Wildcats’ offensive firepower, but they also must find a way to score on Villanova, which ranks seventh nationally in scoring defense (61 points per game) entering Monday. “It goes without saying that when you create national attention and draw attention to yourself - particularly when it’s this positive - that you can build on it,” said DePaul coach Dave Leitao, whose team knocked off George Washington and Marquette earlier in the season, in addition to the win over Providence. “We’re doing two things right now: We’re trying to coach the heck out of a team and we’re trying to build a program.” Myke Henry (15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds) is the team’s top scorer and rebounder and is averaging 24.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in his last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Hart needs 15 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.

2. Villanova G Ryan Arcidiacono hopes to break out of an 8-for-28 slump over his last three outings.

3. Aside from Henry (22 points) and Eli Cain (12), the other three starters for DePaul combined for four points in Saturday’s 88-66 loss at Creighton.

PREDICTION: Villanova 67, DePaul 59