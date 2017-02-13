On the surface, Monday's matchup between No. 2 Villanova and host DePaul is a classic Big East mismatch. However, the Wildcats barely defeated the Blue Demons in the first matchup this season, so perhaps DePaul can give the defending national champions another good game in this one.

Villanova is 11-2 in the Big East while DePaul is 1-11, although the first matchup was a 68-65 Wildcats triumph back on Dec. 28. Josh Hart scored 25 points to save Villanova in a performance that prompted coach Jay Wright to say: "We're going to learn a lot from this. We hope we don't need wake-up calls." The Wildcats haven't needed any wake-up calls during their five-game winning streak that has included two wins against ranked teams. Meanwhile, DePaul has lost eight in a row including a 35-point pounding versus Creighton its last time out.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT VILLANOVA (24-2, 11-2 Big East): The Wildcats topped No. 25 Xavier by 16 points on Saturday as Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points each while Hart put together a solid line of 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Kris Jenkins made 4-of-7 3-pointers following a five-game stretch in which he shot 33.3 percent or worse from the arc in each contest. Senior forward Darryl Reynolds (rib) sat out Saturday and is listed as day-to-day.

ABOUT DEPAUL (8-17, 1-11): The Blue Demons have not won in over a month and barely shot 30 percent while committing 18 turnovers in the loss to Creighton. "One of the things you look at when you look at our record is 'Boy, they're not that good a team," coach Dave Leitao said. "But we've had the ability to be in a lot of (close) situations for the most part during conference season, (be) pretty competitive, and today we weren't." Chris Harrison-Docks led the team with a season-high 15 points against Creighton, while leading scorer Eli Cain (16 points per game) matched a season low with five.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has won 12 straight matchups in the series.

2. Since making six 3-pointers against Butler last month, Cain is 8-of-28 from the arc.

3. Hart did not attempt a foul shot versus Xavier -- just the second time this season he was held without a free-throw attempt.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, DePaul 69