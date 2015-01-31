EditorsNote: Adds Villanova’s ranking in third graf

Villanova rallies, pulls away from DePaul

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono received simple instructions from coach Jay Wright after a scoreless first half Saturday.

Shoot early. Shoot often.

The plan worked to perfection as Arcidiacono’s teammates set a bevy of ball screens to free the junior point guard for open looks. Arcidiacono scored all 18 of his points in the second half to lead No. 7 Villanova to a 68-55 comeback win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

“I just tried to be more aggressive with catching the ball and shooting, and making them fear my jump shot,” Arcidiacono said.

Forward JayVaughn Pinkston added 14 points for Villanova (19-2, 6-2 Big East), which outscored DePaul 37-18 in the second half to erase a six-point halftime deficit.

Guard Billy Garrett Jr. scored 14 points to lead DePaul (11-12, 5-5), which dropped its third consecutive game and has lost five of seven. Forward Forrest Robinson and center Tommy Hamilton IV tallied nine points apiece.

Villanova posted a 35-18 advantage on the boards, including an 11-4 edge in offensive rebounds. The Wildcats outscored DePaul 16-0 in second-chance points.

“You can’t give them two or three opportunities,” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell said. “It’s not like we fell off the table guarding the ball, but when you give them two or three attempts at the basket, it really hurts you. That’s a big swing.”

Arcidiacono led the comeback for Villanova, which trailed by as many as 11 in the first half. The 6-foot-3 guard tallied eight points in the first five minutes after the break to even the score at 41.

Villanova guard Josh Hart grabbed an offensive rebound and put back a layup to give the Wildcats a 43-41 lead with 14:44 remaining. Villanova extended its lead to double digits as part of a 27-11 run to start the half.

On defense, Villanova focused the bulk of its energy on shutting down Garrett from the perimeter. Garrett scored 10 points and assisted on five baskets in the first half but was limited to four points after the break.

“We didn’t do a good job in the first half of getting everybody to load to him,” Wright said. “You just can’t let him see open space. He’s too good.”

DePaul led 37-31 at halftime behind 52 percent shooting (13 of 25), including 45 percent (5 of 11) from beyond the arc. Villanova, which led for only 1:16 of the first half, shot 42 percent (10 of 24) in the first half and committed the first four turnovers of the game.

The Wildcats outrebounded DePaul 19-7 in the final 20 minutes.

“We needed that same kind of energy on the defensive glass in the second half,” Purnell said. “I told the guys this is the best league in the country, and if you go for 40 minutes defensively like that, you can beat anybody in the league. But 20 won’t get it done.”

DePaul grabbed an 8-6 lead in the first four minutes thanks to a hot start by guard/forward Jamee Crockett, who hit a step-back jump shot from the left elbow and a straightaway jump shot against Hart.

The Blue Demons hit 11 of their first 16 shots (69 percent) to build a double-digit lead before the break.

A 15-6 run by DePaul increased the Blue Demons’ lead to 28-17 with 7:16 remaining in the half. Garrett hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 22-14, and Robinson added a 3-pointer from the wing several possessions later to increase the lead to nine.

Villanova responded with a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 32-31.

Wright credited Arcidiacono and Pinkston with helping Villanova to maintain its confidence despite falling behind by double digits on the road. The Wildcats have responded with back-to-back wins since losing Jan. 19 on the road against Georgetown.

“Having these two captains, it’s invaluable for a coach,” Wright said. “Because coaches get great ideas, but the players have got to go do it. These players have been around. They do whatever you tell them to do.”

Meanwhile, DePaul tried to catch its breath after its second game in three days.

“It was a tough game,” DePaul forward Rashaun Stimage said. “I was a little winded. We just didn’t get the job done.”

NOTES: Villanova outrebounded its opponent for the first time in four games. ... DePaul failed in its bid to beat a Top 10 team for the first time since knocking off No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006. ... Villanova has won its past 10 meetings against the Blue Demons. ... DePaul featured its fourth different starting lineup of the season. All five starters -- G Billy Garrett, G/F Jamee Crockett, F Rashaun Stimage, F Myke Henry and C Tommy Hamilton IV -- are from Chicago.