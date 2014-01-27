Preview: Villanova at Georgetown

After suffering its first loss in Big East play last week against Creighton, fifth-ranked Villanova followed up by blowing a nine-point lead late in regulation against Marquette on Saturday before salvaging a win in overtime. The Wildcats hope their next conference tilt will go more smoothly as they visit Georgetown on Monday. Coach Jay Wright said his team’s confidence hasn’t wavered, telling the Philadelphia Inquirer, “Our guys are good at that. We’ve got great leadership.”

Georgetown started 11-4 and won three of its first four conference matchups before hitting a rough patch with four straight losses. Things won’t get any easier for the Hoyas, with third-ranked Michigan State on tap after the visit from the Wildcats. Georgetown has lost by 10 or more in three of the four losses in the losing streak.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (17-2, 6-1 Big East): Wright’s expectations remain exceptionally high for the Wildcats, and he wasn’t pleased with the defensive effort against the Golden Eagles. “We just outscored them at the end,” he said. James Bell led Villanova with a career-high 30 points in the win and ranks second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.1 points, just behind JayVaughn Pinkston’s 15.2

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-8, 3-5): The Hoyas have to get back to playing their own game rather than trying to run with their opponents. In the loss to the Big East-leading Bluejays, coach John Thompson III said Georgetown was playing out of its element. “You can’t try to get up and down with them just because they have so many offensive weapons,” he said. The Hoyas average 71.8 points, ahead of only Marquette (71.6) in the Big East.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are 2-8 in their last 10 games against Georgetown.

2. Hoyas C Joshua Smith, whose 11.5 points per game rank third on the team, was ruled academically ineligible Friday and will miss the rest of the season.

3. Villanova (81.3 points per game) ranks 23rd in the nation in scoring and is second in the Big East behind Creighton (82.2).

PREDICTION: Villanova 74, Georgetown 70