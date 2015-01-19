Preview: Villanova at Georgetown

Villanova stepped out of conference play over the weekend to renew acquaintances with a city rival, although the result was much like most of the Wildcats’ recent contests inside the Big East. No. 5 Villanova, which has won four straight by double figures, attempts to extend that streak Monday when it visits another familiar foe in Georgetown. The Wildcats have played only four games this season decided by fewer than 10 points and none since suffering their only loss at Seton Hall on Jan. 3.

A crosstown trip to another Philadelphia-based school on Saturday yielded a similar result as Villanova completed its first-ever undefeated non-conference regular season with a 62-47 triumph over Pennsylvania. The story has been quite the opposite for the Hoyas, who have made a living of playing close games all season long with 10 contests decided by six points or fewer. Each of Georgetown’s last four games has fallen into that category and the Hoyas have won three of them, including a 61-59 home victory over Butler on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT VILLANOVA (17-1, 4-1 Big East): Baltimore native Daniel Ochefu (10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds) has recorded a double-double in each of the Wildcats’ three true road games, averaging 17.7 points and 15.7 rebounds while shooting 75 percent from the field. His emergence has freed up Villanova’s perimeter attack, which has connected on 44 of its 104 attempts beyond the arc over the last four games even after the Wildcats shot 6-of-18 from the 3-point line on Saturday. “That’s just a credit to our shooters. We have great 3-point shooters with a lot of confidence,” Ochefu told Philly.com.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (12-5, 4-2): D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera leads the team in scoring (14.9 points), assists (3.5) and steals (1.7) and came up with the critical defensive play against Butler, rejecting a potential game-tying layup as time expired. It has been a slightly disappointing season for the junior guard, however, as his shooting percentages as well as his scoring and rebounding numbers are down from a year ago. While he hasn’t been nearly as proficient as Ochefu, center Joshua Smith (12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds) – the team’s second leading scorer – has been almost as efficient, shooting 69 percent from the floor over his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova has averaged 5.5 giveaways over its last two games after committing 13.3 over its previous three; Georgetown has forced eight takeaways in each of its last three contests.

2. Four of Georgetown’s last five opponents have shot below 30 percent beyond the arc.

3. Five Wildcats have attempted at least 49 3-pointers this season while only one Hoya (Smith-Rivera, 82) has hoisted more than 40.

PREDICTION: Villanova 68, Georgetown 62