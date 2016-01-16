Preview: Villanova at Georgetown

Villanova isn’t the most talented team in the country, but Jay Wright’s squad just keeps rolling along. The seventh-ranked Wildcats look to push their winning streak to eight games when they visit Georgetown on Saturday.

Kris Jenkins was the star for Villanova its last time out, registering 20 points in an 83-68 victory against Marquette as the Wildcats stayed unbeaten in Big East play. “We are not playing great,” Wright said to reporters after the game. “But we are playing together.” Villanova overcame subpar outings from its two most consistent players this season - guard Josh Hart and center Daniel Ochefu. They will look for a bounceback effort against a Georgetown team that has won five of its last six games, including four wins by double figures.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT VILLANOVA (15-2, 5-0 Big East): Jenkins’ big game against Marquette bumped up his scoring average to 10.2 points, giving Villanova five players averaging double figures. Hart (15.5 points) is the team’s top scorer but shot below 50 percent (4-of-12) his last time out, snapping a string of eight straight games making at least half his shots. Ochefu recorded 13 rebounds and three blocks against the Golden Eagles but matched his season low with four points.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (11-6, 4-1): D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera tied his career high with 33 points in a 20-point triumph over St. John’s in Georgetown’s last contest. “At the end of the day, one thing this kid can do is put the ball in the basket. He’s a scorer,” said Hoyas coach John Thompson III, whose team plays four of its next six games against ranked Big East foes. Behind Smith-Rivera’s 16.3 points per game, Isaac Copeland chips in 11.2 points, although the sophomore is mired in a hideous four-game stretch in which he has shot 6-of-31 from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Since scoring at least 10 points in six of his first eight games, Georgetown C Bradley Hayes has reached double figures in only one of his last nine contests.

2. Six of Villanova’s top seven scorers shoot at least 70 percent from the foul line. The only one that doesn’t is Ochefu, who is at 69 percent.

3. Villanova has won four of the last five meetings. The teams split last year’s season series with each winning on its home court.

PREDICTION: Villanova 64, Georgetown 60