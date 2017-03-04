Preview: Villanova at Georgetown

Second-ranked Villanova likely has a No. 1 seed locked up for the NCAA Tournament, but a win at Georgetown on Saturday would seal the deal. The Big East finale for both teams features a Wildcats team that has clinched the top seed in the conference tournament and a struggling Hoyas squad that will be seeded ninth out of 10 teams.

Villanova secured the regular-season league crown with a 16-point win against Creighton last Saturday and has had a full week of rest in preparation for this one. The Wildcats beat the Hoyas by 11 in the first meeting as Josh Hart, a Maryland native and likely first-team All-American, scored 25 points. Hart continued his stellar senior season with 16 points versus Creighton and has scored in double figures in all 30 games. Meanwhile, Georgetown has lost four in a row, prompting speculation that John Thompson III could be coaching his final home game this weekend.

TV: Noon ET, Fox

ABOUT VILLANOVA (27-3, 14-3 Big East): As has been the case for much of the last four years, Villanova continues to rely on Hart (18.6 points) and fellow senior Kris Jenkins (13.2). Hart has been outstanding, but Jenkins has not been consistent this season, which has created an opportunity for players like Jalen Brunson (14.7) and Mikal Bridges (10.5) - a pair of guards who shoot well over 50 percent from the field. Eric Paschall stepped up last weekend with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and the sophomore is shooting 21-of-32 (65.6 percent) over his last five games.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (14-16, 5-12): The Hoyas have lost six of seven despite the high-scoring duo of Rodney Pryor and L.J. Peak, who combine to average 34.5 points per game. Pryor has made multiple 3-pointers in nine of his last 10 games, while Peak has averaged 17.5 points in the last two games but has 11 turnovers over that stretch. The duo combined for 41 points in the first meeting with Villanova, but their teammates combined to score 23 points with the other three starters combining for 14.

TIP-INS

1. Since going 3-of-3 from 3-point range against Butler last month, Georgetown C Jessie Govan is 2-of-14 beyond the arc.

2. Prior to shooting 2-of-7 against Creighton, Brunson had been 16-of-20 from the field over his previous two games.

3. Jenkins notched four steals versus the Bluejays, matching his total from the previous six outings.

PREDICTION: Villanova 71, Georgetown 63