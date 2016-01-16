No. 6 Villanova still Beast of Big East

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Big East might not look the same compared to its storied past due to defections and additions, but the conference remains a bear.

Five teams participated in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Three entered this week ranked among the top 12 teams in the latest Associated Press poll.

Yet for the last year, Villanova remains the clear leader of the pack.

Guard Josh Hart had 15 points and 12 rebounds as No. 6 Villanova exacted revenge from its last Big East defeat nearly a year ago with a 55-50 victory over Georgetown.

Guard Ryan Arcidiacono also scored 15 points for the first place Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 in the Big East), who have won 21 straight conference games.

Their last loss came at the Verizon Center nearly one year ago in Georgetown’s 78-58 romp. The Wildcats rebounded to win the Big East Tournament title two months later.

”We really don’t talk about that at all,“ Villanova coach Jay Wright said of the Big East winning streak following his team’s eighth straight overall win. ”We just talk about where we are this year.

Related Coverage Preview: Villanova at Georgetown

“When someone talks about it like that, we’re proud of that because we’re just so proud of being a part of this league. We think this league’s the best league in America, and if you’re winning in this league you’re really good.”

The Wildcats held on despite shooting 38.3 percent from the field and making only one basket over the final 8:55. They held the Hoyas (11-7, 4-2) to a season-low 32.7 shooting percentage from the field. Forward Kris Jenkins had 10 points.

Guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera, coming off a 33-point performance in Georgetown’s 93-73 win at St. John’s on Wednesday, scored 15 points, but was quiet much of the second half and matched his career high with six turnovers.

Forward Isaac Copeland had 11 points and forward Reggie Cameron added 10.

The Hoyas sank seven 3-pointers, but were blanketed inside the arc by Villanova, owners of the top field-goal percentage defense in the Big East.

Yet the Hoyas only trailed by 43-40 with 4:40 left following a 9-1 run and 49-46 on Cameron’s 3-pointer with 1:11 left.

“Early in the second half, a large chunk of the second half, it was hard to get a rhythm,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said. “We just stayed with it.”

Set to regain possession with 38 seconds left after a Villanova missed shot, Georgetown center Jessie Govan lost an uncontested rebound out of bounds. Arcidiacono sealed the win with six straight free throws.

“Great road victory for us,” Wright said. “We have so much respect for Georgetown, the program and this team. We knew it was going be this kind of game. They wouldn’t go away.”

For a full year, the Wildcats haven’t let even the most determined conference opponent get the best of them.

“It just means we’ve come to play every single game that we’ve played,” Arcidiacono said.

Villanova turned a 26-22 halftime lead into a 35-23 advantage by holding the Hoyas without a field goal for more than six minutes opening the second half.

“I thought our defense was really tough tonight,” Wright said.

No argument from the Georgetown side.

“They were just being ultra aggressive like they like always are,” Smith-Rivera said. “Part of it was we had some shots that we usually make that didn’t go in, and part of it was they packed the paint.”

After suffering three surprising home loss in non-conference play, Georgetown opened the Big East with its four wins by at least 10 points.

Villanova certainly hasn’t looked past Georgetown or any Big East opponent for some time. The Wildcats have the streak to prove it.

NOTES: Georgetown F Marcus Derrickson (knee) returned after sitting out Wednesday’s win at St. John‘s. He has two points in 10 minutes. ... The teams will not play again until March 5 in Philadelphia for the regular-season finale. ... Villanova plays at Seton Hall on Wednesday. ... The Hoyas are on the road for their next two games, starting with Tuesday’s meeting at No. 7 Xavier.