Preview: Villanova vs. Kansas

Saturday’s matchup between Kansas and Villanova features the two teams that perhaps have been more impressive than any other in this NCAA Tournament. Yet the top-seeded Jayhawks and second-seeded Wildcats are vying for one spot in the Final Four when the teams clash in Louisville to determine the South Region champion.

Leading up to this star-studded matchup that features impact players ranging from freshmen to seniors, Kansas has won its first three games by 26, 12 and 16 points, while Villanova has throttled opponents by 30, 19 and 23 to this point in the tournament. “They’re a red-hot team right now,” Kansas coach Bill Self said to reporters. “But honestly, we’ve been playing pretty well ourselves.” Self is looking to get his Jayhawks to the Final Four for the first time since 2012, while the Wildcats have not reached the national semifinals since 2009. “My first responsibility is to these guys. I would love to see them play in the Final Four,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright, whose team has won 15 of its last 17, although Kansas has captured 17 games in a row.

TV: 8:49 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT VILLANOVA (32-5): The Wildcats put on a shooting clinic in their 93-69 victory over Miami (Fla.) in the Sweet 16, connecting on 62.7 percent of their shots from the field, 10-of-15 from the 3-point line and 18-of-19 from the foul line. “If any team is shooting the way we’re shooting right now, they’ll easily be the most dangerous team in the country,” Villanova forward Daniel Ochefu said to reporters after scoring 17 points, joining three of his teammates in double figures. “But hopefully, we’ll keep shooting like that, so we can keep playing the way we are.” Fellow senior Ryan Arcidiacono scored 21 points against the Hurricanes and is shooting just over 65 percent from the field (10-of-16 from behind the arc) in his final NCAA Tournament, while Kris Jenkins is 8-of-11 from long range over the last two games.

ABOUT KANSAS (33-4): The Jayhawks defeated the Wildcats in the 2008 Sweet 16 en route to winning the national championship and will have a good chance to top Villanova again if senior Perry Ellis can duplicate his effort against Maryland on Thursday (season high-tying 27 points). Ellis is averaging 23 points in the tournament and leads the team at 17.2 points on the season, but that elusive Final Four is one win away - as Self noted when he said, “This is why (Ellis) came back to school.” Kansas desperately needs more production out of its bench, as the Jayhawks reserves combined to shoot 2-of-9 versus the Terrapins and the unit once again will be without sharpshooter Brannen Greene (back spasms).

TIP-INS

1. The winner will square off in the Final Four in Houston against the victor of Saturday’s contest between the top two seeds in the West Region - No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Oklahoma.

2. Josh Hart (15.4 points) is the leading scorer for Villanova on the season but struggled (2-of-9, 10 points) against Oklahoma back on Dec. 7 as the Wildcats lost by 23 in their only game against a Big 12 team this season.

3. Junior F Landen Lucas is somewhat of the forgotten man in the Jayhawks’ starting lineup, but he is averaging 12 points and 10.3 rebounds - up from his season averages of 5.7 and 6.6 - through the first three games of the Big Dance.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, Kansas 75