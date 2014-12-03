Preview: Villanova at La Salle

Perhaps no player illustrates how dangerous No. 9 Villanova is more than JayVaughn Pinkston. One game after making the winning basket and the game-saving block against Michigan, Pinkston did not make a field goal, finishing with only three free throws in a win over Delaware on Sunday. Still, the Wildcats had five double-digit scorers against the Blue Hens and they hope that balance is on display once again when they visit La Salle on Wednesday.

“We have eight guys that are capable double-digit scorers,” Wildcats coach Jay Wright said. “It’s pretty unique. That balance gives us a chance to be a good team.” Seven Villanova players are averaging at least 7.8 points, and none are averaging more than Dylan Ennis (12.5), who also leads the team with 13 3-pointers. The Wildcats are undefeated on the young season, while the Explorers are hoping to snap a two-game skid as they lost to Virginia and Vanderbilt over the weekend.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (6-0): The Wildcats won last season’s matchup, 73-52, behind 21 points from Darrun Hilliard, who perhaps is on the verge of snapping out of his slump. The senior guard has shot well in two of the last three games - including a 4-of-6 (3-of-5 from long range) performance against Delaware - but his numbers are way down from last season. Hilliard is averaging 9.7 points on 35.6 percent shooting and 25 percent from 3-point range after posting marks of 14.3 points, 48.6 percent and 41.4 percent last year, while Pinkston’s numbers also have declined across the board.

ABOUT LA SALLE (4-2): Jordan Price (17.7) is the leading scorer for La Salle, although he shot 3-of-10 from the field in Saturday’s 13-point loss to Vanderbilt. Jerell Wright carried a bulk of the scoring load for the Explorers in that one, posting a season high-tying 19 points before fouling out for the second time this season. Still, Wright is shooting an uncharacteristic 43.6 percent from the field after connecting at 57.3, 57.9 and 57.6 percent in his first three seasons, respectively.

TIP-INS

1. The last time Villanova visited La Salle, the Explorers pulled off a 77-74 overtime victory.

2. The Wildcats have won six straight Big 5 games against their Philadelphia rivals La Salle, Temple, Pennsylvania and Saint Joseph‘s.

3. Price, who is 10-for-36 from 3-point range, is the only Explorer with more than four 3s on the season.

PREDICTION: Villanova 77, La Salle 57